I know it's hard to believe that infamous Boston Bruins commentator Jack Edwards said something strange, but here we are. Not sure how this one flew under the radar for so long. In any case, in Tuesday's game five between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins, Carolina was leading 5-1 with a few minutes left in the third when a "Boston sucks" chant broke out at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Edwards took the opportunity to get in a dig at the Hurricanes faithful by going all the way back to 1861.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO