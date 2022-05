Though the mutations accumulated by cancer cells occur more or less randomly, certain regions of genes essential to cancer growth appear to be more frequently mutated than others in established tumors. Now, a study led by researchers at the Ludwig Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK), MSK, Weill Cornell Medical College in New York and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has modeled and experimentally verified the interplay between the selection of mutations in such genes and their tendency to invite an immune attack on tumor cells. Its findings, reported in the current issue of Nature, reveal a central tradeoff that guides tumor evolution and that might be exploited for both cancer prevention and therapy.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO