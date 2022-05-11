ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At least 15 students are injured and a man left fighting for life after horror multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus, dump truck and car in North Carolina

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

At least 15 students were injured and a man is fighting for his life following a crash involving a school bus, car and dump truck in North Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics at the scene in Charlotte confirmed that 15 of the 17 injured were students from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) and one of the drivers had sustained life-threatening injuries, WSOC reported.

The school bus was carrying 40 students when the crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Sharonbrook Drive, Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency (MEDIC) officials said.

The bus driver and dump truck driver were trapped inside their vehicles after the crash but were freed by the Charlotte Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear which one of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wk6Pt_0faNaNTg00
At least 15 students were injured after a school bus collided with a dump truck and passenger car in North Carolina at 6:30am on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGlCw_0faNaNTg00
Firefighters took 30 mins to free the bus driver and one hour to free the dump truck driver who were stuck inside their vehicles surrounded by tented metal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HK1uB_0faNaNTg00
The front of the school bus, which was carrying 40 students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, was torn to pieces in the horrific crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NesX_0faNaNTg00
Emergency workers use a crane to lift the dump truck and clear the crash site on Sharonbrook Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePnAn_0faNaNTg00
The injured students escaped with only minor wounds while one of the adult victims was reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMbKo_0faNaNTg00
 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials said it was unlikely anyone would face charges following a preliminary investigation

MEDIC officials said it took emergency workers 30 minutes to free the bus driver and an hour to remove the dump truck driver.

Fire department officials said freeing the drivers took time due to the sheer amount of dented metal surrounding them from the crash.

The children were all taken to hospital in a mass casualty bus to treat their minor injuries, WRAL reported.

CMS officials said they had sent a message to South Mecklenburg High School families informing them of the crash and the students' conditions.

The statement from school Principal Mar Angerer reads: 'This morning, bus number 222 was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

'Fifteen of our students were on the bus. Fourteen students were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution and parents of those students were contacted. The bus driver was also injured.

'I want to assure you that we take the safety of your children very seriously.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfQhE_0faNaNTg00
The dump truck was lifted from the scene with a crane and placed on a tow truck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4vqn_0faNaNTg00
Emergency crews took one hour to free the dump truck driver due to the sheer amount of crushed metal surrounding him following the crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcxN6_0faNaNTg00
Police cordoned off the scene where the bus, dump truck and car collided during the morning school run in North Carolina 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPM5x_0faNaNTg00
The truck driver was rushed to hospital in an ambulance while the students were transported in a mass casualty bus

Angie Washington, who lives in the area, told WRAL she was in her home when she heard a loud boom followed by the screams of school children.

'I saw all the children getting out the back of the bus and I ran down here,' she said. 'Kids were crying, they were a little hysterical.'

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials said it was unlikely anyone would face charges following a preliminary investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBTPk_0faNaNTg00
Pictures of the wreckage show the shattered windshield of the school bus as it's pinned against a tree and the dump truck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDrFP_0faNaNTg00
Angie Washington, who lives in the area, said she heard a loud boom followed by school children screaming 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRRB1_0faNaNTg00
Pictures from the aftermath show city workers cleaning up the debris from the crash in order to clear the road for morning commuters

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video captures moment students are thrown from their seats as speeding car crashes into school bus

A new video released by the Albuquerque Police Department this week captured the terrifying moment a racing car crashed into a school bus full of middle school students, forcing it to roll over on its side as the children were launched in the air. A Ford Mustang careened into the bus carrying 23 students from George Sanchez Collaborative Community School on 23 February. Video recorded by an onboard camera shows the kids sitting in their seats before being flipped onto the windows piled on top of one another.The impact from the crash was so great it sent one child,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Bus Driver#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Wsoc#Wral#Cms
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Teen Girl Severely Hurt in 2011 San Jose Hit-and-Run Crash Dies Of Her Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A teenage girl who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011 and severely injured died this week from complications of the injury, her family said Friday. The collision happened on January 8th, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m. in the intersection of Camden and Bascom Avenues. San Jose police said a grey or silver early 2000s Japanese-make sedan was heading east on Camden when it hit the Campbell teen, who was walking with her boyfriend in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The vehicle fled after the collision and the girl was taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy