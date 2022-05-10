ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bono’s ‘Surrender’ Memoir Will Highlight 40 U2 Songs

By Jen Austin
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bono has announced a new autobiography, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. "Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress. . . With a fair amount of fun along the way,” the singer said in a statement. The book's subtitle, 40 Songs, One Story, is a reference to its forty...

eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Clayton
Person
Bono
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares unexpected health update on husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health following a string of issues over the last few years. The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songs
The Independent

Julian Lennon reveals ‘love-hate relationship’ with Beatles classic Hey Jude

Julian Lennon has revealed that he used to have a love-hate relationship with Beatles song “Hey Jude”, as it served as a “dark reminder” about his parents’ divorce.The song was written by Sir Paul McCartney to comfort then five-year-old Julian when his father John and mother Cynthia were separating.Speaking on the radio show Debatable on SiriusXM Volume, Lennon said: “I wasn’t really aware of what was going on except when I started seeing Yoko (Ono) around, obviously that made a bit of an impact and apparently I struggled with the separation a great deal at five.“I would have raging...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Banana 101.5

New Rolling Stones Tongue Logo LEGO Set Unveiled

A new LEGO set will commemorate the Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary. The band's iconic tongue and lips logo, first seen on the album Sticky Fingers in 1971, will be released as a "LEGO Art" set on June 1. The 1,998-piece tribute to the band will also include a soundtrack and...
ENTERTAINMENT
InsideHook

Robert Plant Shared the Secrets Behind His Led Zeppelin Stage Presence

If you look at enough photos of Led Zeppelin during their heyday, you might begin to realize something: Robert Plant is likely the platonic ideal of a rock and roll singer. (That he is also, literally, the singer of “Rock and Roll” is further evidence of this.) Some of that comes from Plant’s physical presence and some comes from his substantial vocal chops, of course. But there’s also the way he handled the microphone in those days — an oddly tantalizing, visceral approach to one of the tools of his trade.
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

Celebrate Children’s Book Week May 2nd-8th

I never enjoyed reading until my late teens. I mean, an occasional book may have found my interest when I was younger, but I was only really reading because I had to, mostly for school. I can unequivocally say, that has changed a great deal. Many hours have now been spent reading and studying, stories and lessons learned, and new worlds visited. Reading truly is a magical experience where the words on the page and your imagination build the characters, the kingdoms, and the universe. Actually, one of my favorite quotes comes from C.S. Lewis (you may know the Chronicles of Narnia) “A children’s story that can only be enjoyed by children is not a good children’s story in the slightest.” Harry Potter. Lord of the Rings. Graphic Novels. Manga. Comic Books. Authors like Hemmingway, Stephen King, Lovecraft, Homer, and so many others. Reading in general fuels not only the imagination, but helps build literacy, vocabulary, and vernacular.
DUBUQUE, IA
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wish you were there: Roger Waters, David Gilmour, and a night of unexpected magic

When historians of the future write about rock's great rivalries, the Pink Floyd Axis of Upheaval will require a longer chapter than most. Ever since Waters left the band in 1985, describing them as a "spent force", he and guitarist David Gilmour have tended to communicate via their lawyers or by trading veiled insults in interviews. It's a somewhat frosty relationship, to say the least.
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

Recapping JDIFF, the Festival that Honors Films and Dubuque

You couldn't have asked for a more gorgeous afternoon on Saturday, April 23rd. Despite strong winds, it was a tolerable compromise for some 80 degree temperatures. Restaurants in Downtown Dubuque were jammed. Folks were congregating on outdoor patios. And the love of movies was nigh as Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF) was in day four of five.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy