Bono’s ‘Surrender’ Memoir Will Highlight 40 U2 Songs

I never enjoyed reading until my late teens. I mean, an occasional book may have found my interest when I was younger, but I was only really reading because I had to, mostly for school. I can unequivocally say, that has changed a great deal. Many hours have now been spent reading and studying, stories and lessons learned, and new worlds visited. Reading truly is a magical experience where the words on the page and your imagination build the characters, the kingdoms, and the universe. Actually, one of my favorite quotes comes from C.S. Lewis (you may know the Chronicles of Narnia) “A children’s story that can only be enjoyed by children is not a good children’s story in the slightest.” Harry Potter. Lord of the Rings. Graphic Novels. Manga. Comic Books. Authors like Hemmingway, Stephen King, Lovecraft, Homer, and so many others. Reading in general fuels not only the imagination, but helps build literacy, vocabulary, and vernacular.

