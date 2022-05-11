ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash County man arrested for shooting family member

By Kimberly Wooten, Nash County Sheriff&#039;s Office
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSlxd_0faNa18x00

NASH COUNTY, N.C (WNCT) – An Nash County man has been arrested for shooting a member Tuesday afternoon.

The Nash County Communications was notified by the victim, David Alston, that he was being followed by a subject as he was driving down Taylors Gin Road headed towards NC 58. As the two vehicles turned and headed down NC 58, the suspect then intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle and caused the vehicle to spin out at the entrance to Universal Leaf on NC 58.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and fired numerous shots at the victim at close range. The victim was struck at least once in the abdomen or lower body area as he tried to flee the suspect by exiting out the passenger door of his vehicle. The victim was also struck several times in the face by the suspect with a handgun.

Several bystanders had stopped at the scene thinking that the incident was just a motor vehicle accident and was able to intervene to prevent any further assault from taking place. Nash County Sheriff’s Office units arrived on the scene within five minutes of the initial call from the victim and were able to detain the suspect. A handgun was also located at the scene. The victim was treated on scene by Nash County EMS and Fire Department First Responders and then transported to UNC Nash Hospital for further treatment.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition prior to being transferred to Vidant Hospital in
Greenville. The suspect was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious
Injury. The suspect and the victim are related family members (uncle and nephew), and it is unknown at this
time what the motive for the incident was. The suspect (Corey Alston) was placed in the Nash County
Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Family: Zebulon man killed in early morning shooting

Zebulon, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies were at a home in Zebulon early Friday morning responding to a shooting. A family member at the scene said that a 40-year-old man was shot in the head at his home after being robbed in his front yard. According to the relative, the man lived in the home with his parents.
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Juvenile charged in Durham shooting, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A juvenile has been charged in connection with a shooting on Rosemont Parkway south of Durham on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway at a swim and tennis club. Responding...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Nash County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
FOX8 News

Teen arrested as Burlington police hunt for suspects in several recent shootings

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nc 58#Unc Nash Hospital#Vidant Hospital
WNCT

Fayetteville daycare owner convicted of drug, gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who ran a daycare from his home has been convicted of six felony drug and firearm offenses after authorities said he also directed an armed drug trafficking operation from the same location. Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in a news […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man charged in connection to Hanes Mall shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection to a shooting at Hanes Mall earlier this week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. One person was shot inside of the mall on Tuesday, the release says. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wbrz.com

Man killed in drive-by was brother of Mall of La. shooting suspect

BATON ROUGE - A man who died nearly seven months after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house shared that address with his brother, a man later booked for killing two teenagers outside the Mall of Louisiana, records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNCT

2 inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two inmates were found dead Thursday in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina, authorities said. Staff at the Greenville County jail found the inmates unconscious around 4 p.m. and paramedics pronounced them dead, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a statement.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WNCT

One killed in crash involving school bus in Duplin County

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed Thursday in a collision between a school bus and another vehicle near 3090 US 117. Officials said it was a head-on collision. No students were on the bus. The driver of the car was killed in the crash. The bus driver has been transported to Vidant Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Arrest made in road rage shootout in north Raleigh

Video sent from a witness who appears to be sitting in a nearby truck shows two men, who appear to be exchanging gunfire. One is inside a vehicle, the other is outside the vehicle, running towards it. Multiple shots can be heard in the video. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy