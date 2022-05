KENNEWICK, WA – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people they saw driving stolen cars at the beginning of May. Deputies said that they did an emphasis patrol in Kennewick on May 2, 2022, in the area of Arrowhead dr. and Umatilla ave. near the Columbia Center Mall. That night BCSO contacted multiple people between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. because of two found stolen cars.

