First Look: Gatto’s Pizza

By Susan Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClintonvillians won’t have to go too long without their Gatto’s Pizza fix. The long-standing neighborhood pizzeria will re-open in its new home at 3420 Indianola Ave. on Thursday, May 12. After 70 years on High Street, Gatto’s announced it would make the move to Indianola, taking over...

