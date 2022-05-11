ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo is “concerned” about moving on from the Nintendo Switch

By Ali Shutler
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has admitted the company is concerned about moving on from the Nintendo Switch. It comes after the Wii sold over 100 million units while its followup, the WiiU, managed just 13.5 million. Similarly the Nintendo DS shifted 154 million units while the 3DS sold under half of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 5

Bonniey
1d ago

I honestly think they need to just focus on the Switch.. I know companies like to come out with the next best thing, but why come out with something new if the one still works just as good with updates and new games and whatever else..

Reply
3
Related
ComicBook

Xbox Reveals New Controller

Microsoft is back with another new Xbox controller on the market this week. This time, the controller takes on a vibrant pink color and is called the "Deep Pink" model if you're planning on searching for it to add it to your collection. It'll be available for $64.99 just as we've seen other controllers priced in the past, and it's now available through the Xbox Store itself as well as other retailers most likely if you want to secure yours.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Surprising PS3 Update Adds an Annoying New Feature

Believe it or not, Sony has pushed out a new update for the PlayStation 3 this week. Despite being two generations removed from the era of the PS3, Sony has continued to push out new firmware updates every now and then for the legacy hardware. Once again, that trend has continued today, but unfortunately, this patch only makes the PS3 a bit more annoying to use, even if the reason behind such a change is meaningful.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Update Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has disappointing news for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Right now, Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms. The base form runs at $10 a month. In addition to this, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 a month. For an extra five dollars a month, this version comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other perks and limited-time offers. There have been rumors that this version is going to further expand with the addition of Ubisoft+. While there have been plenty of rumors of this happening -- including rumors from credible sources -- nothing has come of these rumors. Suffice to say, when Ubisoft seemingly and accidentally confirmed the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, many Xbox fans got excited. Turns out there's nothing to be excited about though.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shuntaro Furukawa
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New English Trailer

Dragon Ball Super will finally be returning with its first new anime project in four long years, and with it getting ready for its worldwide release, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has released its first real trailer with English subtitles! Toei Animation really got fans talking when they announced that the anime would be continuing with a new feature film picking up from the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018, but unfortunately it's been a surprisingly rocky road to the actual film's release in theaters. Originally scheduled to hit Japan earlier this Spring, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be making its worldwide theatrical debut later this Summer.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo 3ds#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch#Wiiu#Nintendo Ds#Japanese#Vgc#Furukawa#Nintendo Accounts
Engadget

Netflix's ad-supported plan and password sharing fees may arrive this year

Although Netflix had long said its service wouldn't include ads, it revealed last month that it will actually roll out . Co-CEO Reed Hastings said on an earnings call that plans for that tier would be firmed up "over the next year or two." However, it seems the company is looking to offer the option even sooner. It reportedly suggested in an internal memo that an ad-supported version of the streaming service will emerge later this year.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Apple announces plans to discontinue the iPod

Apple has announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod, after more than 20 years on the market. The MP3 player launched in 2001 with its original, click-wheel navigation, which was designed by Tony Fadell, who later invented the iPhone. The device was initially able to store up to 1,000 tracks.
ELECTRONICS
TheWrap

Apple Dethroned as World’s Most Valuable Company

Apple on Wednesday was dethroned as the world’s most valuable company by Saudi Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco. Aramco traded close to its record level and snuck just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday, surpassing Apple for the first time since 2020. Apple’s market valuation sat at $2.37 trillion, after falling some 5.2% closing at $146.50 a share on Wednesday. The tech giant previously saw a 52-week high share price of $182.94, according to Yahoo! Finance.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Gundam Has Crossed Its Biggest Sales Milestone Yet

Gundam has released countless stories in the past that feature the anime mechs, with this year set to receive a new anime series and feature-length film in Gundam: Witch From Mercury and Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island. With the Mobile Suit franchise continuing to release numerous pieces of merch, a recent financial report shows how Gundam remains the king of anime mech franchises as the series has pulled in its biggest sales numbers to date.
COMICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy has slashed the prices of almost all the 82-inch TVs that you can purchase from the retailer, so if such a large screen can fit in your living room according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you should take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft will fix massive Xbox server outage in the next few days

Microsoft expects to roll out a new Xbox update in the next few days to fix a bug that’s left some console players unable to play their purchased games. Persistent server problems that appeared on May 6 have prevented some Xbox Series X|S users from booting up their downloaded games. It's also affected Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as making new purchases on the Xbox store. Users that tried to load games were reportedly met with an error screen that told them to connect to Xbox’s online servers. When they tried to do so, however, they found they were unable.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

'Gotham Knights' Will Not Be Available on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One

Batman fans who have yet to transition to current-gen consoles will be disappointed to learn that Warner Bros. Games‘ upcoming Gotham Knights open-world RPG will not be coming to the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The company’s Montreal studio has revealed that the anticipated title revolving around Batman’s sidekicks and prodigies will now launch exclusively on current-gen consoles across the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well as PC instead of also supporting previous-gen devices. According to Warner Bros., the decision was made in order to create “the best possible gaming experience” for fans.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Sports Is Already Causing Accidents

Released on April 29, "Nintendo Switch Sports" is the latest Nintendo sports title, which utilizes motion controls as opposed to simple button inputs. A sequel to 2006's fan-favorite "Wii Sports," "Nintendo Switch Sports" brings the series to the hybrid console and boasts a total of six sports mini-games that include soccer, tennis, bowling, volleyball, badminton, and chambara — all of which involve players flailing their arms to their hearts' content. Of course, with such a required physical output, some players are bound to experience some accidents along the way.
TENNIS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Taps Into Android 17's Tough Side

Android 17 might have started out as a villain in Dragon Ball Z but he's become one of the strongest members of the Z-Fighters, winning the Tournament of Power and saving all the universes that Universe 7 was fighting against. With 17 playing a big role during the Moro Arc and becoming a powerhouse in his own right, one cosplayer has taken fans back to the days of Dragon Ball Z by recreating the first look for the android who was originally set on killing Son Goku.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy