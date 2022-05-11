ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Liverpool, North Syracuse school budget, BOE elections are May 17

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5TUr_0faNYakl00

LIVERPOOL — Residents of the Liverpool and North Syracuse school districts head to the polls on Tuesday, May 17, to vote on their respective districts’ 2022-23 school budget and slate of school board candidates.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 17.

The polling place for the Liverpool Central School District is the Wetzel Road Gym.

There are two polling places for the North Syracuse Central School District. Residents who live SOUTH of Route 481 vote at the Administrative Office Building (5355 West Taft Road, North Syracuse). Residents who live NORTH of Route 481 vote at Cicero Elementary School (5979 Route 31, Cicero).

Read on for the highlights of each district’s budget.

Liverpool Central School District

Budget highlights

Appropriations for the 2022-23 budget total $173,451,163. The estimated tax levy will be $92,454,745. Other revenue breaks down as follows:

• State aid: $74,692,024
• Federal aid: $300,000
• Fund balance: $3,760,950
• Other revenue (sales tax, PILOT agreements, charges for services and more): $2,243,444

Proposition 2, the annual bus purchase proposition, requests the purchase of six large school buses, two large school buses with double luggage boxes, three small school buses with air conditioning, one small school bus with wheelchair capability, two Chevy Suburbans, one 8-by-24-foot heavy-duty enclosed utility trailer and one heavy-duty delivery truck with a 26-foot dry van body and heavy-duty liftgate. The total cost of the bus proposition is $1,755,463.

Proposition 3 seeks to establish a capital reserve fund in which the district can set aside money annually for future renovations or major purchases.

Also on the ballot are the Liverpool Public Library ’s budget and trustee candidates. To learn more, visit lpl.org .

For a full Liverpool school budget breakdown, please refer to the Budget Edition of the Liverpool School Bell, which was mailed to residents and can be found at liverpool.k12.ny.us .

BOE candidates

There are seven candidates running for three 4-year terms and one 1-year term on the Liverpool Board of Education:

• Erika Adigun
• Nicholas Blaney
• Craig Dailey
• Hayley Downs
• Alicia Letta
• Kimberly Martin
• Jason Sobotka

Click here to learn more.

North Syracuse Central School District

Budget highlights

Appropriations for the 2022-23 budget will total $188,367,855. The tax levy will be $98,574,564. Other revenue — payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements, county sales tax, $5.25 million in fund balance and other sources — totals $9,966,110. North Syracuse is set to receive $79,827,181 in state aid.

Proposition 2, the annual bus purchase proposition, seeks to purchase ten 65-passenger gasoline engine school buses; two 42-passenger gasoline engine school buses with three wheelchair positions, hydraulic lift and air conditioning; and five maintenance and operations department vehicles. The total cost is not to exceed $1,890,381. After state aid and before STAR exemptions, the annual tax impact on a $100,000 home would be about $2.61.

Proposition 3 addresses an air conditioning issue at North Syracuse Junior High School. The chiller system needs to be replaced at a cost of $1.4 million. The district is covering the local share of the cost from its fund balance, so there is no additional tax impact for this project.

Taxpayers will also be off the hook for Proposition 4, a $7.5 million initiative to replace outdated lighting systems with LEDs and make other energy saving tweaks to older buildings in the district. State aid and the NSCSD’s fund balance will cover the cost.

The NSCSD ballot also includes the Salina Library’s budget proposition. To learn more, visit salinalibrary.org .

For a full budget breakdown, please refer to the Budget Edition of District Dispatch, which was mailed to residents and can be found at nscsd.org .

BOE candidates

There are four candidates running for three 3-year terms on the North Syracuse Board of Education:

• Robert Crabtree
• Matthew Hermann
• Nicole Planty
• Amanda Sugrue

Click here to meet the candidates.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Meet the Liverpool Board of Education candidates

LIVERPOOL — There are seven candidates running for three 4-year terms and one 1-year term on the Liverpool Board of Education. The Star-Review did not receive responses from Nicholas Blaney, Alicia Letta or Jason Sobotka. Erika Adigun. Biographical details. My name is Erika Adigun. I have lived in the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville schools: Budget, BOE vote is May 17

BALDWINSVILLE — Residents of the Baldwinsville Central School District head to the polls on Tuesday, May 17, to vote on the 2022-23 school budget, renovations at Durgee Junior High School and which three candidates will join the Board of Education. Cast your vote between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. May 17 at the District Operations […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

West Genesee district drivers want better wages, healthcare

WES — Krista Schoch has been a bus driver in the West Genesee Central School District for 15 years. She said it took 9 of those years to achieve affordable healthcare with the district. “This makes every other district more desirable to work for,” Schoch told the school board...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Education
North Syracuse, NY
Government
City
Liverpool, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
Liverpool, NY
Education
1037qcountry.com

Wires in roadway, avoid area

ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Electrical wires in a roadway. Officials say drivers should avoid Route 366 between Route 13 and Route 38 in the Etna area for downed electrical wires. Repairs will take several hours. The alert was sent out to subscribers of the Tompkins County SIREN notification system...
ETNA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
FL Radio Group

Federal Dollars Headed to Auburn Hospital for Pandemic Loses

A Cayuga County hospital is getting millions of federal dollars to help it rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that Auburn Community Hospital will receive payments amounting to $3.4 million through the Provider Relief Fund. It was established to help rural hospitals cover expenses and lost revenue throughout the pandemic.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Three strikes: Longtime Madison County judge resigns after yet another probe into wrongdoing

Madison, NY -- A rural Madison County justice of three decades has resigned following a third probe into wrongdoing by the state’s judicial conduct watchdog. Robert W. Engle, of the town of Madison along U.S. Route 20, was most recently probed for failing to make mandatory reports and payments to the state Comptroller, according to the state judicial conduct commission. He was also accused of failing to keep records of all proceedings.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Hospital staff working to ensure nurses have what they need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nurses at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital, often start their day with a group meeting. “We have a huddle system where our frontline unit leadership will meet with their staff right before the shift starts,” said Amanda Slifka, the Director of Orthopedic and Oncology Services at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital. “Any barriers or concerns those staffs have, managers will then escalate up to the directors.”
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Boe#School Board#Cicero Elementary School#State#Chevy
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 5/2/22 – 5/8/22

Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Time/Date: 14:53 – 05/05/22 – Booking Number: 6430. Inmate Name: BAKER, CHRISTOPHER R. Time/Date: 08:17:32 – 05/02/22 Booking Number: 6385. Loc. of Arrest: 1 PRIMROSE AVE. Agency: FPD. Offense Description:. HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/APLY PRESS. UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND. Inmate Name: BROWN,...
FULTON, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Meet the Cazenovia school board candidates

CAZENOVIA — This spring, three individuals are running for two seats on the Cazenovia Central School District Board of Education (BOE). The seats up for election are currently held by Jennifer Parmalee and Kathy Hahn. While Hahn will be vacating her position, Parmalee is seeking re-election. Also running for...
CAZENOVIA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse School District Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

The Syracuse City School District Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Anthony Davis as interim superintendent. Effective July 1, he will replace retiring Superintendent Jaime Alicea. Davis is a graduate of the Syracuse City School District himself, attending Henninger High School. He also worked as an SCSD...
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

It’s the Law! Did You Know These Ten Bizarre New York State Laws?

We all know the most common laws in the land: buckle up, don't text while driving, don't shoot your neighbors. You know, the more well-known laws in the books. The laws that don't get nearly as much attention, but according to a MoneyInc. article on bizarre laws in New York, are still technically enforceable in the Empire State. Laws prohibiting stray laundry, the sale of certain type of animal hair, and even the location of your child's puppet show.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Oswego County Today

Oswego Credit Union Goes Solar Without Installing Panels

OSWEGO – On April 26, 2022, Community Solar Authority, a company that helps organizations access solar credits through community solar, working out of Oswego, enrolled the Oswego Federal Credit Union (OFCU) to align on sustainability values while benefiting from recent community solar legislation. OFCU is emerging as a leader...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Mayor asks State Supreme Court to force Skyline Apartment owners to provide security

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has asked the New York State Supreme Court to force the owners of Skyline apartments to comply with security requirements. Citing employee and police reports of numerous incidents at the building, including some notable violent acts, the city wants Green Skyline to employ multiple security personnel “around the clock.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS boys, girls track teams both defeat Liverpool

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Warm, sunny weather greeted the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool track and field teams as they squared off against one another Wednesday afternoon at Bragman Stadium. And both sides of it would go in the Northstars’ favor as it won 83-48 on the boys side and 84-57...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy