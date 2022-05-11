Veterans museum in Casper hosting ‘Remembering Heart Mountain’ in June

Leon Pennington (“Penn”) Burris, III of Casper passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, after a long battle with. He was a warm, gentle man with a big heart. He was born October 14, 1934, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Jean Lord and Leon P. Burris, Jr. Soon after, the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he spent his childhood and developed a love for the area and the outdoors, skiing in particular. After high school, Penn moved to the Colorado front range, attending the University of Colorado–Boulder and then the University of Denver, where he graduated with a BA in Hotel and Restaurant Management.

