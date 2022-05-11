ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Veterans museum in Casper hosting ‘Remembering Heart Mountain’ in June

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be hosting a presentation titled “Remembering Heart Mountain” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Ishikawa Jessup, communications and marketing director for the Heart...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Casper Pride Guide: Casper Pride all year long

The Casper Pride Guide was created to connect the LGBTQ+ community with each other, Allies, and most importantly, trusted medical providers to ensure a healthier, happier life within Natrona County. Casper Pride’s mission is to provide dedicated spaces for Queer individuals, and the guide supports that mission by being a hub for upcoming events, healthcare providers, and other LGBTQ+ resources.
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Burris III, VanDerWilt, Waldock

Leon Pennington (“Penn”) Burris, III of Casper passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, after a long battle with. He was a warm, gentle man with a big heart. He was born October 14, 1934, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Jean Lord and Leon P. Burris, Jr. Soon after, the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he spent his childhood and developed a love for the area and the outdoors, skiing in particular. After high school, Penn moved to the Colorado front range, attending the University of Colorado–Boulder and then the University of Denver, where he graduated with a BA in Hotel and Restaurant Management.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Vernon Lee Bitner

November 3, 1936 – April 10, 2022 (age 85) Vernon Lee Bitner was born on November 3, 1936 to Leslie Merle Bitner and Lucille Mary Bitner in Kansas City, Kansas. He joined his wife, Linda Louise Bitner, in the presence of their lord and savior on April 10, 2022. Vernon graduated from Wyndotte High School in 1955. He married Linda Norgard on July 20, 1956. They were happily married for 61 years, raising two daughters and enjoying their grandchildren.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Casper community invited to talk historic preservation at Black Tooth on Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission is inviting the community to an open house Friday at Black Tooth Brewery to talk about historic preservation and to hear stories about the history of the area. The event is scheduled to honor National Historic Preservation month, and people from...
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Martinez, Valdez, Reicha, Weckwerth

“Sonny” was born in Cimarron, New Mexico to Leandro Lee and Easter Duran Martinez. The family, consisting of brother Frank and sisters Maryann, Jeanne, Priscilla and Betty, moved from New Mexico to Wyoming in 1955. Sonny went to school in Hot Springs County, Thermopolis, Wyoming, focusing on ranching and rodeoing, earning a degree in Cowboying.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Veterans Museum#The U S Government#Japanese Americans#Zoom
oilcity.news

PHOTOS: KWHS Band students celebrated during Signing Day ceremony

CASPER, Wyo. — Family, faculty and fellow students gathered in the Kelly Walsh High School Band Room on Wednesday morning to celebrate 15 band students who are accepting music scholarships to various universities and colleges. “Music is something you could do for a lifetime, and we are super excited...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper woman receives the ultimate Mother’s Day gift

CASPER, Wyo. — This past Mother’s Day started off like many others for Casper native Kimberly Noe. “I was eating dinner at my grandparent’s house for Mother’s Day,” she said, “and I started having contractions.”. The contractions were a surprise since she wasn’t due...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
oilcity.news

Gordon orders Wyoming flags to half-staff through Monday for 1 million COVID victims

CASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered flags in Wyoming to be flown at half-staff starting immediately through sunset Monday, to honor the death of one million Americans from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release issued Thursday morning, the order follows a direction from the Biden administration,...
oilcity.news

Casper hosting abortion rights rally amid nationwide protests Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Pro-choice advocates will be demonstrating in Casper on Saturday, May 14 in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court opinion poised to overturn federal protections for abortion access. Similar rallies are planned across the nation Saturday. The “Bans Off Our Bodies” event will begin with gatherings...
oilcity.news

Casper’s craft beer scene continues expanding with Stahoo’s impending arrival

CASPER, Wyo. — A beloved and traditional Polish beer used a strain of yeast that is now technically extinct. It also relied on local water, which has a very unique profile. Soon, in a North Casper building that at one time or another housed a laundromat, dog groomers and at least two different day care centers, a Casper couple will recreate that Polish beer.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mostly clear skies over Casper for Sunday’s total lunar eclipse

CASPER, Wyo. — There is a good chance people in the Casper area will be able to see the total lunar eclipse on Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. The night of Sunday, May 15 is expected to be mostly clear in Casper...
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (5/3/22–5/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from May 3 through May 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy