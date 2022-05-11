Wanted Man Busted For 21st Time at Speedway

A man with a long record of arrests got another trip to the Scioto County Jail after officers arrested him at the Speedway on Gallia just before 1 am.

Police took Christopher Arnett, 40, into custody on an open warrant for driving with a suspended license charge. This was the 21st time, Arnett has been booked into the Scioto County Jail. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office arrested him for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and a probation violation last June.

Arnett was arrested three times in 2020 for charges including driving under the influence, possession of drug abuse instruments, and probation violation.

Drunk Driver Smashes Into Pole Near Railroad Tracks

Portsmouth Police took a suspected drunk driver into custody after he crashed into a pole by the railroad tracks at Gallia and Campbell at 3 am in the morning.

Police took the man into custody and notified Norfolk and Southern Railroad about the damage.

An officer transported the man to the Ohio State Patrol post for a sobriety test and took information for a report.

Police booked him on charges of driving under the influence.