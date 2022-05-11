ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight purse: How much will each fighter earn for bout on top of helipad?

By Matt Penn
 1 day ago
FLOYD MAYWEATHER faces Don Moore in a huge exhibition worth a lot of money this weekend.

'Money' hasn't been in action since a clash with YouTube star Logan Paul last year in Miami, but now he's back.

Floyd Mayweather takes on Don Moore in Dubai this weekend Credit: EPA

Known for making millions and flaunting his wealth, Mayweather had the most lucrative boxing career in the sport's history during his run.

Since his retirement in 2017, he's fought both Tenshin Nasukawa and Paul in exhibition bouts, making eight figure purses in the process.

And he's set to do the same against Moore, who he used to spar during his illustrious career.

Moore has a record of 18-0, but almost all of his wins are against foes without winning records.

How much will Floyd Mayweather earn for fight?

Though it's not yet been confirmed what Mayweather will make for his fight with more, we can assume it'll be an eight figure sum at the very least.

Mayweather made a cool £9million for his fight with Nasukawa in 2018, before reportedly bringing in closer to £60m for his clash with Paul last year.

With the fight available on PPV across the world, and each ticket costing £150,000, Mayweather could easily see himself banking a nine figure sum.

The 50-0 prizefighter recently told FightHype: "I was able to leave boxing on my own terms and now the boxing critics are upset that I am still able to milk and finesse the sport of boxing by throwing exhibitions.

"Sixteen minutes and I am able to get eight and nine figures from the fruits of my labour.

"Once again I am not hurting for my money, I am far from hurting for money. I didn't retire from getting money."

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore - date, TV channel and live stream info

How much will Don Moore earn for fight?

It's also unknown just how much Moore will make for the fight, but he's also set to earn in the millions.

Moore will likely get a small percentage of the PPV revenue on top of his base purse for the clash.

It will be by far the most Moore has ever earned for a fight before, having never fought someone of the same stature as Mayweather.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
