Britain's biggest ever lottery winner comes forward to claim £184M EuroMillions jackpot... as Brits joke 'they can afford to put the heating on now' amid soaring food and energy bills

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Britain's biggest ever lottery winner has come forward to claim the £184million EuroMillions jackpot as others joke 'they can afford to put the heating on now' amid the cost of living crisis.

One lucky player somewhere in the UK matched all seven EuroMillions numbers and became the country's biggest ever National Lottery winner yesterday with a jackpot of £184,262,899.10.

And it was confirmed just after lunchtime today that someone had come forward to claim the life-changing prize.

They will now become one of the nation's 1,000 richest people, worth more than stars like Robbie Williams, Sir Tom Jones and Ed Sheeran.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news. Until then, it will not be confirmed where in the country the winning ticket was bought.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said: 'This is absolutely incredible news! Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we're ecstatic that we've now received a claim.

'Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULKlt_0faNWyC100
One lucky UK ticket-holder has won Tuesday night's £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK's biggest ever National Lottery winner, Camelot has said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmtO9_0faNWyC100

But Brits have taken to Twitter to poke fun at the soaring cost of energy and food in the country and joked that the winner will just 'be able to afford heating'.

One wrote: 'That's their rising energy bills covered.'

While another said: 'They'll be able to afford to turn their heating on next winter.'

And a third wrote: 'Thank you, yes I'm very happy, but sadly my win will just about cover my gas, water, council and rent, so I'll have a little change to buy some cheese and a lightbulb.'

While another took a swipe at rising petrol prices and said: 'I've heard they've just filled their tank with fuel to travel and collect the winnings but now owe Camelot £26.70.'

Struggling households are buying less food and fuel as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Energy bills skyrocketed last month due to an increase in the price cap to almost £2,000.

While a raft of tax rises and reductions in state pandemic support has increased costs for businesses has ultimately lead to higher prices for their customers.

And despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak taking 5p a litre off fuel duty in his Spring Statement, average pump prices have only fallen by 1.5p since mid-March.

Petrol and diesel prices are 28 and 36 per cent higher respectively than a year ago, piling further pressure on family budgets, while inflation is at 7 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hloj6_0faNWyC100
The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9. One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10

The decline in food spending suggests people may be rationing purchases or putting children first in order to make ends meet.

Accountants Deloitte found 54 per cent of those spending less are trying to save money, 35 per cent are choosing cheaper brands or stores and 25 per cent are chasing sales or discounts. The ONS said consumers are cutting back on buying big-ticket items such as furniture and kitchen appliances.

Meanwhile, only 14 lottery players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous UK record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

Tuesday night's win stopped the jackpot from rolling over to the EuroMillions limit of €230 million, which would have likely been offered on Friday.

Seven of the ten biggest UK winners have remained anonymous but some winners have invested in football clubs, bought sprawling estates and given millions to charity. Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire won £161.6million in July 2011, making them the biggest UK winners at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rX40F_0faNWyC100
Consumers have been cutting back on expenditure because of the cost of living crisis, with reductions in the amount of food being sold and even fuel for cars because of spiralling prices (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lq5Ul_0faNWyC100
Frances and Patrick Connolly (pictured in 2019) won nearly £115million on New Year's Day

Their jackpot is now the third biggest ever won in the UK. Mr Weir invested £2.5million in his beloved Partick Thistle football club – acquiring a 55 per cent shareholding.

The couple also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. They divorced in 2019.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford won £148.6million in August 2012 and bought a Grade II-listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with a cinema and billiards room. But it was sold in 2021 after the pair divorced.

And Frances and Patrick Connolly, who won nearly £115million on New Year's Day 2019, set up charitable foundations with their jackpot money. Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, said: 'What an amazing night for one UK ticket holder who has scooped the incredible £184million EuroMillions jackpot. They have become the UK's biggest ever National Lottery winner.'

He added: 'Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner.'

