ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Keystone Oaks teacher facing child pornography charges

wtae.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's Note: The details in this article are disturbing. A teacher in the Keystone Oaks School District is facing five counts of felony child pornography-related charges. The school district sent a letter to employees and families Wednesday announcing the charges against Thomas Duxbury. "Mr....

www.wtae.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg couple facing child endangerment, drug charges

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg couple now faces several child endangerment and drug charges.Nicholas Shapely, 51, and Christine Meadows, 46, are being held in the Westmoreland County Jail after Greensburg police discovered a special needs child and a teenager living in conditions that left police speechless.Officials told KDKA's Ross Guidotti that they originally discovered the home in its condition after Shapely allegedly threatened the children's safety.Neighbor Jeremiah Glad is happy to see something finally done about the situation."They just got out of here and I'm glad. Our block's been a lot quieter since that day," Glad said.Police arrested Shapely for...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Police called to home in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway following an incident at a home in Wilkinsburg on Friday morning. Police were called to the home on the 1100 block of East Street around 5:30 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said there were no medical transports from the scene. Investigators later...
WILKINSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster man sentenced to prison for role in 2020 riot

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve between 52 months and nine years in prison for his role in riots that followed a fatal police shooting in September 2020. Christopher Vazquez, 33, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of Riot, two counts of Reckless Burning, two counts of Disorderly Conduct, four counts […]
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of holding woman against her will and torturing her

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of holding a woman against her will and torturing her.Zachary Hickman, of New Kensington, is in custody.Police responded to a home on Westview Drive for a report of a domestic incident. They say Hickman wasn't allowed to be there, but he went anyway and beat up the woman who lives there.Law enforcement also said that he stripped her, poured cold water over her, and made her sit in front of an open window.Hickman also allegedly choked her whenever she tried to leave to get help. Eventually. the woman made it outside and hid in a car until the police arrived.Investigators said they also found a suspected marijuana growing operation inside the home
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh school police officer accused of punching student

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh school police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly punching a student in the face at the Student Achievement Center in Homewood. The Pittsburgh Public School District declined to release any details but did confirm that there was an incident involving a student and school police officer and that an internal investigation is underway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: 2 Allegheny Valley Hospital patients attacked medical staff, hospital police

Two people who were patients at Allegheny Valley Hospital face multiple felony charges after police charged them with attacking medical staff during separate incidents. Lea Ashley Slusar, 28, of the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue in Arnold, was charged May 6 by Highmark Health Police with three felony counts of aggravated assault and eight other related charges in connection with attacks police say took place on April 23, April 29 and May 1, according to a criminal complaint.
ARNOLD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police investigating after 2-year-old child rushed to hospital

MUNHALL (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child in Munhall was rushed to the hospital overnight.The child was reported unresponsive just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street on Thursday. First responders took the child to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they saw the family outside playing hours before lights and sirens packed the street. "I saw a guy coming out with a brown bag. Then, later on, I saw a gray tote being brought out. And that was it," Tiffany Gasch said. Toys were left outside the apartment, leaving many wondering what happened."It's sad, it's devastating," Gasch said.KDKA-TV was told the couple involved normally keeps to themselves and were enjoying the evening before taking the kids in for the night. Those who live nearby also claim the neighborhood is known for illegal activity, warning that drugs are not uncommon. So far, no charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged with burglary of 14 properties in Columbia County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been charged in relation to 14 burglaries that took place at properties in Columbia County. According to a report from police, between March and June of 2021, 14 properties reported having items stolen from them. The items taken consisted of electronics like televisions and also included firearms and […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum police charge man with selling heroin following sting operation

A man from East Deer was ordered to stand trial on felony drug charges after police accused him of selling heroin to an informant. Travis Black, 46, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Crawford Run Road, was charged by Tarentum police with three felony drug charges and a count of prohibited acts.
TARENTUM, PA
abc27.com

Teen wanted for Lancaster shooting turns himself in

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old in Lancaster has turned himself in as of Tuesday, May 10. On April 26 shortly after 4 p.m., the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the intersection of S. Queen and E. Andrew Street for a reported shooting incident.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy