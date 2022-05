With supply chain issues creating difficulties in obtaining critical infrastructure components, the transfer of various pieces of electrical equipment from EM to the City of Oak Ridge comes at an opportune time. You may have seen (or heard on our simulcast) a WBIR-TV report about a scarcity of electrical transformers for the rapidly-growing Hardin Valley area of Knox County, and how that is affecting the utility company serving the area’s ability to keep up with the increasing demand for power. It does not appear that will be a problem in Oak Ridge, however.

1 DAY AGO