As of Coby White’s end-of-season exit interview with reporters on April 28, he hadn't thought deeply about his future with the Chicago Bulls. “Yeah,” White said when asked if a long-term pact with the franchise appeals to him, “but I haven't talked about it or discussed it (with his agent). The season just ended yesterday, and throughout the season, I was focused on the season and only the season and trying to be the best player that I can be for my teammates and the organization.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO