Platte County, WY

Discovery Day teams from across Platte County to showcase their professions

By May 11, 2022
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEATLAND – Kids and parents from all over Platte County came to the Platte County Fire Training Center last Saturday morning for Discovery Day which featured professionals from Wheatland, Guernsey, Chugwater and Glendo who made their professions transparent and accessible. From highwire climbing gear to tractors, police cars...

Campbell County divorces through May 11

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through May 11. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Training Dogs for the Hearing Impaired

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there. Since...
CHEYENNE, WY
Vehicle slams into Basin bank

Security State Bank employees got a scare Monday when their building was struck by a vehicle driven by a Big Horn County resident that had veered off the road. Basin Police Chief Kyle McClure said a Basin police officer witnessed the vehicle veer off Fourth Street, jump the curb and strike the bank.The vehicle then proceeded to hit a power pole and fire hydrant before striking the bank again.
BASIN, WY
Public Notice No. 11163

3/21/22 HUB INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN STATES LTD $376,838.94. 3/21/22 STEIL SERVEYING SERVICES WHEATLAND $1,375.00. 3/21/22 T.C. EDWARDS PLUMBING & ELECTRICAL $20,930.03. 3/25/22 THOMPSON EDUCATIONAL FURNISHINGS $2,554.00. 3/21/22 THRIFTY FOODS $974.16. 3/25/22 TOWN OF WHEATLAND $22,614.40. 3/16/22 WEX BANK $2,418.73. 3/21/22 WHEATLAND AUTOMOTIVE $1,123.12. 3/21/22 WHEATLAND HIGH SCHOOL $2,135.00. 3/21/22 WHEATLAND REA...
WHEATLAND, WY
First Blessing of the Bikes was a blessing

WHEATLAND – Biker and war veteran Kelly Mixson had heard of a ceremony called “The Blessing of the Bikes” but had not heard of it in Wheatland and he decided to do something about it. According to the Lake County Chamber of Commerce website in Michigan, “2022...
WHEATLAND, WY
Angela Johnson Announces Run for Park County Commissioner

Angela or “Angie” Johnson recently announced her decision to run for Park County Commissioner. Candidates running for Park County Commissioner run for open seats as they become available instead of directly challenging incumbents. When asked what prompted her decision to run for office, Johnson says, “like many responsibilities...
PARK COUNTY, WY
#Discovery Day#Professions#Sunscreen#Covid#The Platte County Library
Wyoming Reports Three More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,817. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Crook County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people...
WYOMING STATE
What is #onePlatte1?

Many times, we wander through life with our own ideas, thoughts, and visions and we are able to focus on what directly impacts our lives. The concept of rallying around a hashtag is something that is trendy and a quick way to focus our visions. The idea of #onePlatte1 came from a longtime, iconic educator in Platte County School District #1. Mrs. de Ryk has spent her education career through our district and she has ‘been there, done that.’ Her ability to see that we needed to shift and rebalance our vision back to a single, unified district is something that I have rallied behind. I have latched on to the hashtag and #onePlatte1 battle cry and use it daily in my interactions. But what does #onePlatte1 mean? Platte County School District #1 consists of seven schools, three ZIP codes, 922 students and over 245 staff members. All of these components are vital to the operation of our district and the support of our clients, the students. Aesop (Greek storyteller) stated that in union there is strength. The #onePlatte1 mentality has allowed for all schools and staff to focus their attention on Platte #1 while serving the unique needs of our students. It does not mean that everyone gets the same things, rather it solidifies that everyone gets what they need to provide for our students. Unfortunately, we have limitations on what resources we can provide throughout the district and that requires a delicate balance between all entities. All of the parts of the district represent the whole of the district. Our transportation department is as important as our food service department and this concept trickles through all portions of our system. By rallying around the #onePlatte1 vision, we are all able to focus on the goals and vision for the district. How can all of the spokes support the wheel? We can all be proud of our school district as you can witness the many great things that are happening throughout the district. Our students showcase their abilities and accomplishments they have achieved from their respective schools, clubs and activities. The work that our teachers put into their students is second to none and these successes are in direct proportion to their efforts. It doesn’t matter if you are a Dragon, Eagle, Bulldog or Buffalo…we are all successful in our own individual manner. We are not bashful with our recognition of classmates from another grade level or students and staff from other schools as we are all under the umbrella of #onePlatte1. In the recent staffing meeting, a stakeholder made the suggestion of making sure that the district office shares the individual school’s successes through the district’s social media campaign. Their reasoning was that if someone is tuned in to the district level, but not the school level, they would miss witnessing others accomplishments. What a simple and effective suggestion to ensure that we are showcasing their talents! This simple task is also a way to support and promote each other. Overall, #onePlatte1 is utilized to help us realize that we may be separated by miles, but we all share the same values, vision, goals, resources and successes. As always, if you have any questions, comments, thoughts or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out and remember…we are #onePlatte1.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
Earthquake in Yellowstone this morning

JACKSON, Wyo. — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported in Yellowstone National Park, near Silver Gate Montana, around 7:30 a.m today. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake, about 91 miles northeast of Jackson. In Jackson Hole, the earthquake was recorded at a maximum estimated instrumental intensity (MMI)...
JACKSON, WY
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, May 12, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise in Lander, Wyoming was taken by Nancy Sanderson. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
WYOMING STATE

