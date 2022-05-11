ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Virginia Lottery looking for million-dollar ticket winner who hasn’t claimed their prize

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The odds of winning the Mega Millions million dollar prize is one in 12,607,306, and the latest person to do it could be you — if you’ve recently picked up a ticket from a certain 7-Eleven in Rockingham County.

The Virginia Lottery is still waiting for the purchaser of a winning ticket bought at the 7-Eleven on 325 South Main Street in Timberville. The ticket was one of just two that matched all winning numbers expect the Mega Ball number, winning the second prize of $1 million.

Whoever bought the ticket has only 180 days to contact Virginia Lottery to claim the prize. Virginia Lottery advise the purchaser sign the back of the winning ticket to establish ownership as soon as possible.

Mega Millions drawings are livestreamed at valottery.com on 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. The estimated jackpot for this Friday’s drawing is around $99 million.

Pradeep Ramakrishnan
2d ago

I have to check my tickets which is in my car! Hope I should be the one looking for 😂

