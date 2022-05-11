ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Weitsman donating winning Kentucky Derby long shot to local charities

By Jim Ehmke
localsyr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, KY – A wager on a whim has led to a big windfall for some local charities. Owego businessman Adam Weitsman turned a five-dollar Trifecta bet at the Kentucky Derby into a 75-thousand-dollar prize by betting on 80 to 1 long shot winner Rich Strike on Saturday....

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 4

Related
localsyr.com

‘Second Chance Spring Fling’: Bid to win and give back too

Fourteen of Syracuse’s finest singles will be up for bid to support Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter and their growing list of adoptable and lovable dogs. The local organization was started by former Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and has since grown to help many animals and local inmates too. The idea behind the shelter to pair inmates with shelter dogs was an opportunity to give second chances to the animals and the inmates who care for them. Since its inception, more than 400 dogs have been adopted and over 100 inmates have gone through the program. Following COVId-19, the organization has shifted to foster and adoption but organizers say they still need your help.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former West Genesee lacrosse star leaves Army; Could Syracuse be next destination?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s options for some defensive help on the lacrosse field just got a lot more interesting. According to a report in Inside Lacrosse, Army defender Marcus Hudgins has entered the transfer portal. Hudgins is a former standout at West Genesee who now has the opportunity to consider his hometown college as the spot to spend his final two seasons of college eligibility.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Competes at the ACC Outdoor Championships - Day 1

Day one of the ACC Outdoor Championships, hosted by Duke, began with preliminary races in the men and women’s 400m hurdles, 200m and 1500m. The only race final on time for the night was the men and women’s 10,000m. In the men’s 10,000m, JP Trojan earned the men’s team their first two points of the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Owego, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
localsyr.com

Paige’s Butterfly Run & community impact

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paige’s Butterfly run has been a critical part of Central New York’s efforts to fight cancer and blood disorders in children. The event is set to return to downtown Syracuse Saturday, June 4, 2022, in conjunction with the Taste of Syracuse. Funds will be donated to the Upstate Foundation to support a range of services for children receiving care at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse breaks a record high Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Syracuse has broken the record high for May 12 with a temperature of 85° as of 5 p.m. It has been as warm as 84° on this date as recently as 2014 but also in 1993 and 1985. A large area of high...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Weitsman
Syracuse.com

Chaos at Salina bar; plus, a new Syracuse basketball commit (Good Morning CNY for May 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 59. Sunshine continues. See 5-day forecast. BIRD WATCHING: It’s prime time for viewing Great Blue Herons at the Sterling Nature Center, but a unique Bald Eagle pair has also settled into an old heron nest, presenting another fantastic birding opportunity. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Former Westhill star Casey Rogers transferring to Oregon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Westhill standout Casey Rogers is headed to the PAC-12 to continue his football career. Rogers told NewsChannel 9 that he will be transferring to Oregon to play for the Ducks this fall. Rogers, a 6’5” 300 pound defensive lineman, played the last few years...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Massive’ chicken wing battle returning to Syracuse’s Inner Harbor

Syracuse, N.Y. — A festival celebrating the almighty chicken wing will return to the city’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Eleven restaurants and bars will compete in the “Battle of the Wings” on May 20 and 21. The two-day festival will also feature 11 bands on two different stages, and a dozen food trucks will line the grounds and sell their food.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Shot#Charities#Trifecta#The Kentucky Derby#Greater Binghamton
localsyr.com

CNY Irish Festival returns this July

DEANSBORO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Irish Festival is coming to CNY this summer. The CNY Irish Festival takes place in Deansboro — just under an hour drive from Syracuse — on July 22 and July 23. The two day event will celebrate all-things Irish with live Celtic music, Celtic Highland games, vendors, children’s activities, and food trucks on MKJ Farm.
DEANSBORO, NY
localsyr.com

SU’s Kennedy & Curry get selected in PLL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The PLL held its 2022 Draft on Tuesday, and two Syracuse players heard their name called. Ridgewood, N.J. native Brett Kennedy was the first ‘Cuse player selected going 6th overall to the Chaos. A few picks later, the Atlas picked up Brendan Curry with...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
orangefizz.net

Syracuse Adds Much-Needed Depth at the Center Position

One day after finishing his official visit to the Salt City, Duquesne transfer Mounir Hima has chosen Syracuse over 15+ other prospective schools. Hima averaged two points and three rebounds on 43% from the field in a reserved center role with the Dukes. The 6’11, native of Niger, played 21 games, and although his minutes were sparse to open up the season, Hima tallied 20 minutes per contest in the final six regular season games of the year.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy