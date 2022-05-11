Weitsman donating winning Kentucky Derby long shot to local charities

Fourteen of Syracuse’s finest singles will be up for bid to support Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter and their growing list of adoptable and lovable dogs. The local organization was started by former Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and has since grown to help many animals and local inmates too. The idea behind the shelter to pair inmates with shelter dogs was an opportunity to give second chances to the animals and the inmates who care for them. Since its inception, more than 400 dogs have been adopted and over 100 inmates have gone through the program. Following COVId-19, the organization has shifted to foster and adoption but organizers say they still need your help.

