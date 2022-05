Oak Ridge’s popular Lavender Festival is returning to historic Jackson Square next month for the first time since 2019. Since 1999, the Lavender Festival has grown larger and more popular each year. Thousands of people visit the festival in Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge each year to see a variety of regional vendors whose goal is to celebrate health, herbs, and the environment. The Lavender Festival is scheduled yearly for the third weekend in June, at the peak season for the herb it celebrates.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO