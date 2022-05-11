ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Chatham Emergency Squad Blood Drive Set for May 14th

Renna Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chatham Emergency Squad is hosting a blood drive...

rennamedia.com

Renna Media

2nd Annual Union Bike Rodeo

Bring your bicycles and head over to the parking lot behind Town Hall on Saturday, May 21 to participate in the 2nd Annual Union Bike Rodeo from 8 to 11 a.m. The Bike Rodeo is free and open to youth of all ages and their families. The route will begin...
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Rick Delmonaco Named LACADA Volunteer of the Year

The 2022 Local Advisory Committee on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, LACADA, Volunteer Recognition Dinner was held on May 3rd at Galloping Hill Caterers. Rick Delmonaco of Clark was nominated as ‘Volunteer of the Year’ by Drug Alliance Coordinator Ralph Bernardo. Rick was recognized by the County of Union...
CLARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

50-year-old flown to hospital after possible drowning in Sussex County

SWARTSWOOD, NJ (Sussex County) – A 50-year-old Fair Lawn man was flown to the hospital after a possible drowning Thursday morning in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. NJ State Police responded to Swartswood State Park at 10:14 a.m. for the report of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Franklin Elementary Students Donate “Mugs of Love”

Blue and Gold Club members at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway have been hard at work putting together some “Mugs of Love.” The mugs are filled with things that were donated to the school, such as coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and snacks. The students put together over 100 mugs. They were donated to the Food for Friends Soup Kitchen in Rahway and were distributed on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
RAHWAY, NJ
Chatham, NJ
Society
City
Chatham, NJ
Daily Voice

Elderly Route 208 Driver Sends Car Through Fence

A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12. The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.
WYCKOFF, NJ
Renna Media

Community Service Week at Westfield Public Schools

The Westfield Public Schools community demonstrated its considerable civic-mindedness in March, with students across the district packing lunches, designing greeting cards, making care packages, picking up litter, and participating in many other activities as a way of giving back to those in need. Whether a Community Service Night or a...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Night of Service Benefits 7 Organizations

Long Hill Township Senior Girl Scouts hosted a “Night of Service” on April 8, 2022. The event benefited 7 local organizations. All Girl Scout levels in the service unit were invited to attend. Through the generous donations of 60 scout families, they were able to collect multiple carloads...
LONG HILL, NJ
Renna Media

Franklin Elementary School Celebrates National Wear Red Day

The teachers and staff at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway celebrated National Wear Red Day. They joined the nationwide movement and honored women by wearing red and donating money to this great cause to help save women’s lives. Throughout the day, the staff visited Mrs.Barbara Maher, the school nurse to get their blood pressure checked. She also gave them a book of delicious, heart-healthy recipes. Teachers and staff donated a total of $143 which was donated to the American Heart Association on behalf of the school.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Renna Media

Monument Park on Village Green Restoration Campaign

For those that have visited the war monuments in the park at the Village Green, you know it is in need of a renovation in order to properly honor those from our community that have served in the US military and fought for our great country. The Summit City Council has given the Summit Elks Lodge, in partnership with the American Legion Lindsey Street Post, the green light to move forward with two new monuments for the Global War on Terror, and replacement of the badly deteriorating World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorial, along with much needed cleaning and upgrades.
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Madison School Celebrates World Peace Day

Madison School in Rahway Celebrated World Peace Day. More than 300 students showed their solidarity against violence by forming a human peace sign. The project was developed and facilitated by Ms Wisniewski’s 3rd grade class. Photo by Rahway Public Schools.
MADISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Ho-Ho-Kus SWAT Situation Ends Peacefully (PHOTOS)

A man who barricaded himself in a Ho-Ho-Kus home apparently with multiple registered firearms was hospitalized after an hour-long standoff, sources say. The Bergen County SWAT team responded to the Lakewood Avenue home just before 5 p.m., apparently as a precaution. It was not clear why authorities responded to the house.
HO-HO-KUS, NJ
Renna Media

Mountainside Girl Scouts Celebrate 110th Anniversary

Girls Scouts’ across the US celebrated the 110th anniversary of Girls Scouts on March 12th. To mark the celebration, Mountainside Girl Scouts Service Unit 51 participated in Girl Scout Birthday Week; a spirit week encompassing all parts of the Girl Scout Pledge. The highlights included: troops taking turns saying...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey gas stations are lowering their prices — but there’s a catch

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — More than 75 gas stations across New Jersey will help ease residents’ pain at the pump. Members of the Fuel Your Way NJ coalition will hold a press conference Friday to make the official announcement. The stations will all offer discounted prices, but there’s a catch — the deals only last […]
TRAFFIC
Renna Media

The Centennial Village Velocity 5k

The Centennial Village Group’s annual 5k race will take place this year on Sunday, June 5. The chip-timed race will start at 9 a.m. The route provides a flat tour of part of Cranford’s South Side, starting at Lincoln School on Centennial Avenue, and looping through Centennial Village and Mohawk Park. This family-friendly race invites all ages to come out and enjoy the views of Centennial Village. Family and friends are encouraged to cheer on the runners along the route.
CRANFORD, NJ

