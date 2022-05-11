Chatham Emergency Squad Blood Drive Set for May 14th

For those that have visited the war monuments in the park at the Village Green, you know it is in need of a renovation in order to properly honor those from our community that have served in the US military and fought for our great country. The Summit City Council has given the Summit Elks Lodge, in partnership with the American Legion Lindsey Street Post, the green light to move forward with two new monuments for the Global War on Terror, and replacement of the badly deteriorating World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorial, along with much needed cleaning and upgrades.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO