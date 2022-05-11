ACSO has openings for Corrections Officer, Dispatchers

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman are in custody after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they chased a stolen Jeep as the man called 911 and threatened to kill officers. According to KCSO, deputies tried to pull over a Jeep reported stolen out of Indiana pulling...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around $30,000 worth of a substance that police thought could be heroin seized by Knoxville officers in a traffic stop late last month turned out to be crushed, dried black beans — not drugs — leading prosecutors to drop cases against four people, one of their defense attorneys said.
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has charged Andy Ledford with a burglary early Tuesday morning. A business owner contract the department around 4 AM that his surveillance system alerted him that a man was going through his warehouse and office space. They also got...
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court officials have announced the charges for a juvenile arrested in relation to an April double homicide in Greene County. On May 12, the Greene County Juvenile Court issued a statement to media that the 16-year-old juvenile suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The suspect was […]
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A body was discovered following a house fire in Greene County on Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriffs Office Greene County 911 received a call about a structure fire at a home on Crockett Timbers. The news release details units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, […]
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl. Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.
An Anderson County woman made a hard choice in late February, she fired her contractor. He was hired in September of last year to remodel a mobile home, but progress slowed down and the homeowner discovered mistakes. The contractor has now taken legal action against the homeowner.
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social media allegations regarding the “inhumane actions” of the Anderson County Animal Care and Control director have prompted a human resources investigation, according to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. On April 21, an employee of the animal shelter posted to social media stating that...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was shot in Bristol, Tennessee, Thursday and an investigation is underway, according to police. Officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the area of 16th and W. State Street at around 12:14 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Dispatch received a call shortly after that from Bristol Regional Medical Center reporting a man with a gunshot wound had checked into the emergency department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Berea Baptist is a small community church in North Knoxville that’s now dealing with the impact of being vandalized for a second time in just a few months. Just over a week ago, a suspect was caught on security cameras breaking into the church at around...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile is facing charges for a string of auto burglaries in one Kingsport neighborhood, according to police who also said each vehicle targeted was unlocked. The Kingsport Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old male, whose name cannot be released by police due to his age. According […]
VIRGIE, Ky. — An anonymous tip sent to Kentucky State Police’s mobile app resulted in two Pike County residents being taken to jail Tuesday. The tip reported that Randall Mullins, 43, of Virgie, was selling drugs out of his home. When police went to check it out, they discovered more than 80 grams of meth and about $1,000 in small bills, along with trafficking materials.
On the same day that officials announced that a record number of Americans died last year from drug overdoses, Knoxville police said they had busted a major heroin dealer who was allegedly operating from a South Knoxville apartment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that drug...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County caused traffic delays in the northbound lanes Thursday. According to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash occurred at 10:57 a.m. near the 60 mile marker. The alert described the crash as causing property damage and encouraged drivers to […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In late April, federal prosecutors submitted a criminal complaint against Michael Harris, a man who was caught buying several guns at a gun show in Knoxville. The affidavit said Harris wore a red hat and red shorts, the color of the Bloods street gang. Court documents...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Madison Harber now looks at life differently after an accident last April. Those who helped save her were honored in Nashville, giving her the chance to reflect on her journey to recovery. Harber was also in attendance, thanking responders publicly for a second time. “Without them, I would not be here, […]
Four people are being held in the Carroll County Jail on drug charges following an investigation by the TBI and the McKenzie and Huntingdon Police Departments. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says that since January, agents and officers have proactively targeted drug activity in Huntingdon. As a result, on Wednesday, a...
A Greene County juvenile court judge ruled Thursday there's probable cause to believe a 16-year-old boy killed two people at his home last month, clearing the way for the next phase in the criminal case. The teen, whose name has been redacted from court records, is accused of the first-degree...
