ACSO has openings for Corrections Officer, Dispatchers

VIRGIE, Ky. — An anonymous tip sent to Kentucky State Police’s mobile app resulted in two Pike County residents being taken to jail Tuesday. The tip reported that Randall Mullins, 43, of Virgie, was selling drugs out of his home. When police went to check it out, they discovered more than 80 grams of meth and about $1,000 in small bills, along with trafficking materials.

VIRGIE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO