ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ACSO has openings for Corrections Officer, Dispatchers

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that they have some immediate job...

www.wyshradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDEF

Andy Ledford charged with business robbery

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has charged Andy Ledford with a burglary early Tuesday morning. A business owner contract the department around 4 AM that his surveillance system alerted him that a man was going through his warehouse and office space. They also got...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Corrections#Jobs#Acso#Dispatch
WJHL

Body discovered following house fire in Greene County

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A body was discovered following a house fire in Greene County on Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriffs Office Greene County 911 received a call about a structure fire at a home on Crockett Timbers. The news release details units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing McMinn Co. runaway

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl. Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Allegations against Anderson Co. animal shelter prompt investigation

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social media allegations regarding the “inhumane actions” of the Anderson County Animal Care and Control director have prompted a human resources investigation, according to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. On April 21, an employee of the animal shelter posted to social media stating that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Man shot in Bristol, Tennessee, investigation underway: Police

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was shot in Bristol, Tennessee, Thursday and an investigation is underway, according to police. Officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the area of 16th and W. State Street at around 12:14 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Dispatch received a call shortly after that from Bristol Regional Medical Center reporting a man with a gunshot wound had checked into the emergency department.
BRISTOL, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested for meth trafficking following anonymous tip through KSP app

VIRGIE, Ky. — An anonymous tip sent to Kentucky State Police’s mobile app resulted in two Pike County residents being taken to jail Tuesday. The tip reported that Randall Mullins, 43, of Virgie, was selling drugs out of his home. When police went to check it out, they discovered more than 80 grams of meth and about $1,000 in small bills, along with trafficking materials.
VIRGIE, KY
hardknoxwire.com

KPD makes large heroin bust as opiate death toll climbs

On the same day that officials announced that a record number of Americans died last year from drug overdoses, Knoxville police said they had busted a major heroin dealer who was allegedly operating from a South Knoxville apartment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County cleared

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County caused traffic delays in the northbound lanes Thursday. According to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash occurred at 10:57 a.m. near the 60 mile marker. The alert described the crash as causing property damage and encouraged drivers to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD warns of 'straw purchases' at gun shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In late April, federal prosecutors submitted a criminal complaint against Michael Harris, a man who was caught buying several guns at a gun show in Knoxville. The affidavit said Harris wore a red hat and red shorts, the color of the Bloods street gang. Court documents...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Four people arrested in Huntingdon on drug charges

Four people are being held in the Carroll County Jail on drug charges following an investigation by the TBI and the McKenzie and Huntingdon Police Departments. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says that since January, agents and officers have proactively targeted drug activity in Huntingdon. As a result, on Wednesday, a...
HUNTINGDON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy