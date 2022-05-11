Police: Woman jailed in connection with meth sale during sting operation

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg couple now faces several child endangerment and drug charges.Nicholas Shapely, 51, and Christine Meadows, 46, are being held in the Westmoreland County Jail after Greensburg police discovered a special needs child and a teenager living in conditions that left police speechless.Officials told KDKA's Ross Guidotti that they originally discovered the home in its condition after Shapely allegedly threatened the children's safety.Neighbor Jeremiah Glad is happy to see something finally done about the situation."They just got out of here and I'm glad. Our block's been a lot quieter since that day," Glad said.Police arrested Shapely for...

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO