Grants, NM

Grants man charged with throwing ball full of drugs over fence into a jail

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Grants man is charged with throwing a tennis ball filled with drugs over the fence of a Cibola County correctional center. Investigators say Marvin Padilla approached a guard and asked him to retrieve a ball that claimed he accidentally threw into the prison.

The big oops: Tiny government mistake costing New Mexicans $1 million

Court records state Padilla even tried to bribe a staff member to get it back. When officers found the ball and cut it open, they found meth, drug paraphernalia and a wristwatch inside. Padilla is now charged with bringing contraband into jail.

Cibola County, NM
New Mexico State
Grants, NM
Crime & Safety
Grants, NM
