ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

How do I know I’m getting old? My children worry about me – and I’m exhausted by half-time | Adrian Chiles

By Adrian Chiles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bm9kp_0faNUCKv00
Man asleep with remote control on his chest Photograph: Tommaso Altamura/Alamy

There is a moment in the second season of the Netflix series Narcos when the baddest baddie of them all, Pablo Escobar, is reduced to burning dollar bills to keep warm. Boyd Holbrook, playing the DEA agent Steve Murphy, says: “I read in a book somewhere about a rich guy who goes broke. When he’s asked how it happened, how he had lost everything, he answered: ‘Slowly at first. And then … all at once.’”

Ageing is a bit like that. You lose your vigour slowly at first, and then all at once. At 55 – it still shocks me when I write that number down – I am not yet at what I might term the money-burning phase of my decline, but three unsettling indicators of the downward slope of life have come my way in the past week. They are not serious in and of themselves, but together they’re nagging away at me like nobody’s business.

I’ve got a book coming out later in the year. The team at the publisher tasked with promoting it were running me through various interview opportunities. Towards the end of the list, the flow of the meeting faltered and one or two of them looked a mite embarrassed. “Would you, er, consider doing an, um, interview with …” someone started to ask. What could this be, I wondered. Lynn Barber coming out of retirement to flay me alive? No, nothing like that. “Would you mind,” they continued, “doing something with …” Pause. “Saga magazine?” There, they’d got it out. “Of course,” I said. I would never have thought to take any offence but their trepidation made me think again.

Then my younger daughter, who is away at university, started doing something odd. Hitherto, whenever I’ve called her, she has answered with something like: “What?” or, more likely, a text telling me why she can’t speak at that moment. Now, out of the blue, she has taken to answering with: “Hi. Everything OK?” What? Me? OK? Why do you ask? You’ve never asked before! All very concerning.

And then, the clincher. I was talking to an old friend in Yorkshire about a Leeds United match he was travelling down to London for. He sounded weary. It wasn’t the prospect of the punishing journey tiring him out, so much as the evening kick-off. “It’s just all so late,” he said. “I mean, by the end of half-time it’s nine o’clock. If I was at home, that’s about when I’d have a bit of a yawn and stretch and say to my wife: ‘Do you know what? I think I’m going to go up.’ And then I’ll read in bed for half an hour and that’ll be me. Sound asleep. And there I’ll be at Crystal Palace, miles from home on a school night, tired out and stressed out all at the same time.”

I have known this chap since the last century, when we were at college together. We bonded over football, travelling all over the country together watching our respective teams. And now he’s fading away at half-time. I was appalled, not to say disgusted. Especially when I realised that I felt the same way. The next evening match I attended, come half-time I was yawning like the gaps in my team’s defence. I considered a coffee to help get me through the second half. I blame my friend for putting these thoughts in my head; I might not have noticed them otherwise. I despair. What has become of us since the very thought of floodlit football had our pulses racing for days on end? Now we can barely make the final whistle. When you’re tired at half-time, you’re tired of life. The end is nigh.

  • Adrian Chiles is a broadcaster, writer and Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
The Guardian

My husband was hopeless with our babies and I’m still angry. How do I forgive him?

My husband and I have been married for seven years, and we have three young children. Before we got married, we talked about having kids and both agreed we wanted three. However, when I got pregnant with our first, my husband didn’t seem to care. He showed me no consideration when I felt unwell during the pregnancy, and when our first baby was born he barely interacted with her, sleeping in a different room so as not to be bothered by her at night, and refusing to take her out in the pram during the day so I could rest. He came home from work late and insisted on a significant amount of alone time at weekends. Getting him to do a nappy change was a huge fight. It was as if he thought our daughter was nothing to do with him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
Person
Adrian Chiles
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worry About Me#Retirement#Leeds United#Dea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
Tracey Folly

A man said he loved me on a first date, and then he took it back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It was awkward, and it was a lie. I can't remember where we went or what we did on our first date. What I remember is going back to his house afterward and standing in front of his bedroom window when he kissed me and told me he loved me.
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

272K+
Followers
70K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy