Clarendon Hills, IL

1 Killed, 4 Injured When Metra BNSF Train Collides With Semi on Tracks in Clarendon Hills

NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person was killed and four others injured when an inbound Metra BNSF train traveling from Aurora to Chicago struck a semi-truck on the tracks at Prospect Avenue in Clarendon Hills Wednesday,...

www.nbcchicago.com

CBS Chicago

Metra train hits pedestrian near National Street in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Elgin Thursday evening. Metra Milwaukee District-West Train No. 2237 hit a pedestrian near the National Street stop. Inbound and outbound trains were halted nearby Thursday evening, and extensive delays were expected. This happened a day after a BSNF Railway line Metra train hit a truck on the tracks in Clarendon Hills. Christina Lopez, 72, was thrown from a train window and killed, and four others on the train were injured. CHECK: Metra Updates
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Route 53 snagged for hours in Palatine after dump truck crash takes down live power line

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was injured, and Route 53 was snagged, after a dump truck rolled over and took down a power line in Palatine Thursday. At 11:09 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road for a crash involving a dump truck that had struck a power line and rolled over. The power line fell onto a semi-trailer that had been headed south on Route 53 at Rand Road, and also wrapped around the dump truck. Due to the live downed power line in the road, both sides of Route 53 had to be shut down so the power line could be deenergized. All lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PALATINE, IL
CBS Chicago

One arrested after hundreds swarm streets, jump on cars after leaving North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was arrested Wednesday night as Chicago Police tried to contain a crowd of hundreds of people that spilled over from North Avenue Beach. Video posted to Citizen app showed large crowds gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Boulevard, the BP station at LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, and in the intersection of North Avenue and Clark Street. Some people were seen jumping on top of cars, and at least one driver was seen peeling out. Dozens and possibly hundreds of others were seen walking in the middle of the street. A large police presence was also spotted at each intersection. Chicago police said one person was arrested in connection with the incident.Tremaine Patterson, 18, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. Police said he was arrested at 11:25 p.m., after he "was part of a large altercation" and ignored officers' commands to disperse, and "continued to try to cause bodily harm to several individuals."Patterson is due to appear in court next month.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Car Slams into house in Joliet

An Aurora man cited for several traffic tickets for losing control of his car and slamming into a house. It was on May 11, 2022, at 10:41 AM, Joliet Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 40 year old Darnell Davis of Aurora was westbound on Taylor Street approaching Reed Street at which time he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the southeast corner of a residence on the north side of the street, which caused damage to the siding. Davis was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Davis was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Man critically injured in crash into golf course | Police reports May 2-8

A 43-year-old Cicero man was hospitalized in critical condition early on May 7 after he lost control of his 2018 Kia Optima while northbound on First Avenue at 26th Street and crashed into a ComEd utility pole, through a fence and into the Riverside Golf Club property. Charges are pending...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Firefighters battle hours-long fire in extreme heat at mulch supplier near Hebron

Over a dozen fire departments battled an hours-long fire involving a vehicle, machinery and mulch at a mulch supplier near Hebron Wednesday. The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday to Northwest Wood Products, 16306 Hebron Road in Harvard, for a report of a vehicle fire. While firefighters were responding, the call was […]
HEBRON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Home in Plano deemed uninhabitable after Thursday morning fire

A single story home was damaged by a fire Thursday morning just after two in the 300 block of N. Ben Street in Plano. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Chief Greg Witek says no one was hurt. Your browser does not support the audio element. Witek says the home is...
PLANO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Shot to Death While Confronting Burglars on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot to death Wednesday night while confronting burglars in Gresham on the South Side. About 7:45 p.m., the 21-year-old walked out to the garage of a home in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street while it was being burglarized and attempted to confront the burglars, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL

