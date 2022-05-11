ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 PM 6.6 2.1 1.9 2 Minor 14/06 AM 5.9 1.4 1.9 3 None 14/07 PM 7.1 2.6 2.0 3 Minor 15/07 AM 5.9 1.4 1.8 4 None 15/07 PM 7.2 2.7 2.0 3 Minor 16/08 AM 6.1 1.6 2.0 3 Minor
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches will experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks will observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 PM 7.6 2.0 1.8 2 Minor 14/06 AM 6.7 1.1 1.6 2 None 14/07 PM 8.1 2.5 1.8 3 Minor 15/07 AM 6.8 1.2 1.6 3 None 15/08 PM 8.4 2.8 1.8 3 Minor 16/08 AM 7.1 1.5 1.8 3 Minor
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 PM 6.6 2.1 1.9 2 Minor 14/06 AM 5.9 1.4 1.9 3 None 14/07 PM 7.1 2.6 2.0 3 Minor 15/07 AM 5.9 1.4 1.8 4 None 15/07 PM 7.2 2.7 2.0 3 Minor 16/08 AM 6.1 1.6 2.0 3 Minor
PENDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset, Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior western Maine today. This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 20 and 30 percent. At the same time, southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
City
Poquoson, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
City
Hampton, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Richland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Griggs .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy; Grand Forks .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
EDDY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Okmulgee; Tulsa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Creek, northwestern Okmulgee and south central Tulsa Counties through 945 AM CDT At 914 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Slick, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Sapulpa... Jenks Glenpool... Kiefer Mounds... Kellyville Slick... Liberty This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 193 and 215. A 54 mph wind gust was reported at the Bristow Oklahoma Mesonet weather station 4 miles southeast of Bristow at 9:05 AM. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nelson .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
NELSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening, May 16th, and continue falling to 16.0 feet Wednesday morning, May 18th. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 19.6 Fri 9 AM 18.6 17.9 17.2 FALLING
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:43:00 Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Northwestern to northeastern beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8:00 PM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, MAY 26 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, May 26. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning and crest at 48.8 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 am CDT 45.7 46.3 46.9
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 851 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving cluster of thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past hour. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Boley... Paden Bearden... Castle This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 217.
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Oklahoma, including the following county, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 AM CDT, At 9 AM, radar indicated most of the heavy rain due to thunderstorms was located between Little and Cromwell. This is also the area that has received the most rainfall this morning, perhaps over 2 inches of rain. - Most of the rain will move east and north of the advised area over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire weather conditions. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest Aroostook and Northeast Aroostook. * TIMING...Today. * WINDS...West-southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Climbing to between 85 and 90 degrees this afternoon. * LIGHTNING...None expected. * IMPACTS...Dry and windy weather combined with dry surface fuels may lead to extensive fire occurrence or rapid fire growth during the daylight hours.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier .Overland flooding continues across portions of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Visitors to the North Shore need to respect the dangers of very high fast moving water. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, Cook and Lake. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rivers and streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 836 AM CDT, Heavy rain and snowmelt are causing strong river rises due to excessive runoff. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Rivers and streams draining from the high elevations of the North Shore of Lake Superior from Castle Danger to Grand Portage are running extremely high. Upland areas in Cook and Lake county are experiencing road washouts and closures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8:00 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, MAY 26 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, May 26. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning and crest at 48.8 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 am CDT 45.7 46.3 46.9
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding of the parking lot. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 162.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 162.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 163.2 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

