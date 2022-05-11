Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay .Overland flooding continues across portions of Clay and Wilkin county as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that passed through the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Minnesota, including the following counties, Clay and Wilkin. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 912 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Barnesville, Rothsay, Wolverton, Comstock, Kent, Baker, Downer, Lawndale, McCauleyville and Rollag.
