ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 11:43:00 Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire weather conditions. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest Aroostook and Northeast Aroostook. * TIMING...Today. * WINDS...West-southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Climbing to between 85 and 90 degrees this afternoon. * LIGHTNING...None expected. * IMPACTS...Dry and windy weather combined with dry surface fuels may lead to extensive fire occurrence or rapid fire growth during the daylight hours.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 938 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Seminole County This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 203 and 212. Another inch of rainfall is likely, especially along and just south of Interstate 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Currituck County, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for NHZ021, NHZ022 by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: NHZ021; NHZ022 Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior north- central New Hampshire today. This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 20 and 30 percent. At the same time, southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset, Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior western Maine today. This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 20 and 30 percent. At the same time, southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walsh .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Okmulgee and northeastern Okfuskee Counties through 915 AM CDT At 838 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Okfuskee, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Okfuskee Beggs... Okmulgee State Park MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Lawns#Erosion#The High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .Two to four inches of rainfall over the past 36 hours led to excessive runoff and rising river levels. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ramsey .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wilkin .Overland flooding continues across portions of Clay and Wilkin county as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that passed through the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Minnesota, including the following counties, Clay and Wilkin. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 912 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Barnesville, Rothsay, Wolverton, Comstock, Kent, Baker, Downer, Lawndale, McCauleyville and Rollag.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening, May 16th, and continue falling to 16.0 feet Wednesday morning, May 18th. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 19.6 Fri 9 AM 18.6 17.9 17.2 FALLING
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nelson .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
NELSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Visitors to the North Shore need to respect the dangers of very high fast moving water. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, Cook and Lake. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rivers and streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 836 AM CDT, Heavy rain and snowmelt are causing strong river rises due to excessive runoff. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Rivers and streams draining from the high elevations of the North Shore of Lake Superior from Castle Danger to Grand Portage are running extremely high. Upland areas in Cook and Lake county are experiencing road washouts and closures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the pool stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise slightly to a crest of 71.6 feet this Friday evening. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility 4 to 5 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cass, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Sargent HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cass, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Recent heavy rainfall will cause another rise on the Redwood River later today, and it will remain above flood stage into next week. For the REDWOOD RIVER...including Redwood Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Redwood River near Redwood Falls. * WHEN...Until Thursday. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Low lying areas, mainly farmland, and some roads along the river begin to experience flooding; bottom of Swayback bridge * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 03/29/1943.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8:00 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, MAY 26 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, May 26. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 45.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning and crest at 48.8 feet Saturday, May 21. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.0 Fri 9 am CDT 45.7 46.3 46.9
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy