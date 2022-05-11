High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasquotank; Perquimans A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PASQUOTANK AND SOUTHEASTERN PERQUIMANS COUNTIES At 1100 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Columbia, or 12 miles south of Weeksville, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Burgess, Nixonton, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Holiday Island, Rabbit Corner, Stevenson Point, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Woodville, Okisko, Forestburg, Jacocks and Harvey Point. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments / 0