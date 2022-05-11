Signs of the Times – Wegmans edition

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. “241 K is at the heart of NoMa, H Street and The Hill. You get that urban feel with a blend of historic charm without sacrificing modern luxuries. Close to Union Market and La Cosecha, Giant, Wholefoods, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, REI, restaurants, coffee shops, bars and Downtown! Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, great for entertaining with a large open living area, rustic exposed brick walls, a half bath on the main floor, a grand front yard, French Doors to the private back patio with encased blinds for light and privacy. A spacious owner’s suite and two glorious bedrooms with a 2nd full bathroom upstairs. In the back you have a custom-built storage shed and a RiverSmart rain barrel to help keep our rivers clean! Blocks to the dog park, museums, the Capitol, Senate buildings, the Supreme Court, DC Streetcar, NoMa metro station, Union Station, Amtrak and so MUCH MORE!”

