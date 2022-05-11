ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Signs of the Times – Wegmans edition

By Prince Of Petworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Sullivan’s space at Wisconsin and Veazey St, NW is just for staffing/hiring/admin. The actual Wegmans grocery store should be opening down the...

popville.com

Rose Avenue Bakery coming to Woodley Park!

Thanks to Doug for sending: “Rose Ave Bakery coming to Woodley Park.” The Washington Business Journal reported:. “The Rose Ave Bakery recently leased the former Dunkin’ at 2633 Connecticut Ave. NW and has applied to the District for permits to build out the roughly 2,000-square-foot space, according to owner Rose Nguyen.
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

“The Tryst Trading Company has made the decision not to reopen Tryst at the Phillips”

Thanks to Chandler for sending: “Tryst at the Phillips is not reopening. Details can be found here:. The Tryst Trading Company has made the decision not to reopen Tryst at the Phillips. Sharing a space with one of the country’s best private art collections for nearly 10 years has been an honor and a privilege. We will miss making meaningful connections with both regulars and tourists visiting the cafe to recharge, reflect, and reconnect.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Goodbye Landmark Mall, hello economic development

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — It is the end of an area for the Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia. The demolition process began Thursday morning on the vacant commercial space that opened in 1965 but has been closed since 2017. The $2 billion development project will house an expansion of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Debuts Latest Store in Virginia

Shoppers in the nation’s capital might have a new favorite Wegmans store. The grocer is putting the finishing touches on its latest location, set to welcome customers on Wednesday, May 11. The store, at 150 Stovall Street in Alexandria, Va., spans 81,300 square feet and is staffed by a team of 450 employees.
bethesdamagazine.com

Potomac’s Lahinch Tavern and Grill to close

The Irish restaurant Lahinch Tavern and Grill in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center will close at the end of May, according to an employee at the restaurant. A bartender confirmed to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday evening that the restaurant would close at the end of the month, but he did not have additional details about the exact last day of service or the reason for the closure. He said other questions would have to be answered by the manager, who the bartender said wasn’t speaking to the press.
POTOMAC, MD
ffxnow.com

Fruit tea shop with ramen vending machine coming to Fairfax this month

A fruit tea spot named after a family matriarch is coming this month to Fairfax. Yifang Fruit Tea, a family-owned business, plans to open a nearly 2,000-square-foot location at Fairfax Court (11282 James Swart Circle) within the next two weeks, business representative Dave Chen tells FFXnow. The business prides itself...
FAIRFAX, VA
popville.com

“Where to buy leis in DC?”

Wondering if your readers know of any flower shops that make and sell flower leis in the area? Trying to find a few for an upcoming graduation without making them myself. Thank you in advance!”. Brentwood, fire. Smoke from House Fire in NE. Prince Of Petworth May 10, 2022 at...
LIFESTYLE
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Stop and Smell the Roses: A Garden Day Trip Near Alexandria

Warm spring days are made for strolling through green gardens, running through meadows and stopping to smell the roses. About a 90-minute drive from Alexandria is the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. "It is truly a special place here in the region," said Brian Trader, president and CEO of the 50-acre...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: May 11

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. “241 K is at the heart of NoMa, H Street and The Hill. You get that urban feel with a blend of historic charm without sacrificing modern luxuries. Close to Union Market and La Cosecha, Giant, Wholefoods, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes, REI, restaurants, coffee shops, bars and Downtown! Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, great for entertaining with a large open living area, rustic exposed brick walls, a half bath on the main floor, a grand front yard, French Doors to the private back patio with encased blinds for light and privacy. A spacious owner’s suite and two glorious bedrooms with a 2nd full bathroom upstairs. In the back you have a custom-built storage shed and a RiverSmart rain barrel to help keep our rivers clean! Blocks to the dog park, museums, the Capitol, Senate buildings, the Supreme Court, DC Streetcar, NoMa metro station, Union Station, Amtrak and so MUCH MORE!”
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

Wrecking ball comes for old Landmark Mall

The big red button was ceremonial, so when Alexandria, Virginia, Mayor Justin Wilson pressed it the first time after a five-second countdown and nothing happened, everyone was able to laugh. They could see the wrecking ball hovering over the sign that heralded what was once the Landmark Mall, so they...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Landmark Mall in Alexandria demolished for community renovation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — After nearly six decades, the Landmark Mall in Alexandria is being demolished to pave the way for a new mixed-use development. The city has approved a plan for more apartment homes, retail businesses, office space as well as a new Inova hospital. The city hosted a special wrecking ball countdown event […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Pressed soft opened Today in Logan Circle

“Today is opening day at Pressed on P street. Employee giving out free juice samples told me this is a soft opening with a grand opening later this month.”. From an email: “With a wide range of products including cold-pressed juices, functional shots, grab-and-go smoothies, protein-packed smoothie bowls, and plant-based soft serve – there are options for everyone to enjoy!”
WASHINGTON, DC

