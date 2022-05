Calling it a wait and see situation, emergency management officials in the lake area continue receiving reports of damage from last week’s heavy rains and flash flooding. One of the most recent reports, according to Camden County EMA Director Samantha Henley, is a 250-300 foot stretch of Wilbus Road, in the Sunrise Beach area “The private property above the road is collapsing and pushing the county road out, and our road and bridge guys have been out there…they’ve looked at it, and they’re going to have an engineering team come out. Once they get out there, they’ll be able to get us a better idea of what we’re looking at….as well as how deep the damage and how far the damage may go.”

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO