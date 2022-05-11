Liverpool are handed a massive injury boost as Brazil's team doctor claims Fabinho should be fit for the Champions League final - after he was named in their international squad despite hobbling off at Aston Villa

Liverpool are cautiously optimistic Fabinho will be able to play in the Champions League final and the damage to his hamstring is not serious.

The Brazil midfielder went down during the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa and Jurgen Klopp's immediate reaction illustrated the potential implications.

Fabinho is one of the first names on Klopp's teamsheet but he will not be included in Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Fabinho (front) went off in 30th minute of Liverpool's 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Tuesday

At this stage, it is also looking unlikely he will figure in the final Premier League fixtures against Southampton and Wolves due to the nature of the problem.

But with 16 days to the showdown with Real Madrid in Paris, Liverpool hope that Fabinho - who had scans on Merseyside on Wednesday - will be in contention for that game.

The 28-year-old was included in Brazil's squad for next month's international fixtures against Japan, South Korea and Argentina and the national team's physical trainer, Fabio Mahseredjian, said: 'We don't have all the information yet, but we are optimistic that he will reach the Champions League final.'

The injury occurred after he was pressed into surrendering possession by Philippe Coutinho

Fabinho's withdrawal in the 30th minute at Villa Park soured an otherwise important victory for Liverpool as they kept their slim Premier League title hopes alive.

He sustained the injury as he sprinted back to chase former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho but partially pulled up and held the back of his thigh, grimacing in pain.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that the Brazilian was hopeful that his injury was not too serious.

'He felt a muscle, not too much,' Klopp said. 'He's quite positive but I'm not sure what I can make of that. We will see.

It hands Reds boss Jurgen Klopp a major headache ahead of the FA Cup final this weekend

'You have to make the decisions before the game, nobody had any issues and you have to play somebody.'

Liverpool prepared for the FA Cup final with a comeback win against Steven Gerrard's Villa.

Douglas Luiz put the hosts ahead after three minutes but Liverpool equalised through Joel Matip soon after before Sadio Mane made the three points safe with a smart header.