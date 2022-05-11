ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Treasure hunters seeking £200million of Nazi gold claim they’ve found 4-ton haul in ‘canister’ buried under SS brothel

By Liam Coleman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

TREASURE hunters digging for Nazi gold worth £200million claim they have discovered a four ton haul under a secret SS brothel.

The gold is said to be buried in a metal canister 10ft below the surface at an 18th century palace close to Wroclaw in southern Poland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5LOZ_0faNS1mb00
Treasure hunters have been digging at the Minkowskie palace in Poland Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOYbW_0faNS1mb00
An excavation tube at the surface above where the team claim they have found a metal canister Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The dig began in May last year at the Minkowskie palace which was used by the murderous SS as a brothel during World War II.

The team is hoping to uncover ten tons of Nazi gold along with other valuables which they believe was hidden by Hitler's henchman Heinrich Himmler.

The gold diggers say they found the canister using ground-scanning radar after pinpointing the location with the help of an old SS diary, reports The First News.

Measuring between about 4ft and 5ft long and 20 inches in diameter, the hoard was uncovered below the palace conservatory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Oz6o_0faNS1mb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tVUk_0faNS1mb00

Roman Furmaniak, head of the Silesian Bridge Foundation team, said: “The shapes and colours show anomalies, in other words human interference in the ground.

“Metal has a different density to earth, and this is shown as a darker colour in the images.”

He added that the description of the object and its location match the information contained in the war diary.

He said: “The first drill we made showed unnatural contortions on one side. We made a second probe and received the same result on the other side. A third probe struck an object.

“Our information says that this particular deposit was hidden by an SS officer called Von Stein.

"The SS planned to use it to re-establish agriculture in Ukraine to feed the new Reich.”

The treasure is believed to have been stolen on the orders of SS boss Heinrich Himmler towards the end of WWII to set up a Fourth Reich.

It is thought to include the so-called Gold of Breslau which went missing from police headquarters in what is now the nearby Polish city of Wrocław.

The Minkowskie palace is the first location that the foundation has searched.

According to the diary, an astonishing quantity of gold, art, valuables and religious artefacts were stashed away in safe hiding places across Lower Silesia to avoid them falling into the hands of the advancing Red Army.

The foundation says they identified the spot using secret documents and a treasure map that it received from the descendants of Waffen SS officers belonging to a secretive lodge that dates back over 1,000 years.

The cache of documents includes a wartime diary of an SS officer which identifies eleven locations of WWII treasure hidden in the last months of the war.

The Minkowskie palace is the first location that the foundation has searched.

The officer, named in the diary as Michaelis, was said to be the link between senior SS officers and local aristocrats who wanted help to protect their property from the Soviets.

The loot apparently includes works by Botticelli, Rubens, Cezanne, Carravagio, Monet, Dürer, Rafael and Rembrandt.

Other deposits are said to contain gold coins, medals, jewellery and valuables deposited by wealthy people in the city to the local Nazi police for safekeeping.

The Silesian Bridge Foundation is now waiting for permission to raise the canister to the surface.

Permission also needs to be obtained from army sappers as the foundation says that the hiding place could have been boobytrapped by the SS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtibV_0faNS1mb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyLx2_0faNS1mb00

The process will likely take months, Furmaniak said.

The palace in Minkowskie is the first of 11 sites across Lower Silesia identified in the pencil-written pages of the diary held by the Foundation, which has taken out a ten-year-lease on the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZYZa_0faNS1mb00
Nazis serving Adolf Hitler are thought to have hidden the treasure Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iehzw_0faNS1mb00
A visualisation of what the area might have looked like when the canister was buried Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Botticelli
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Cezanne
Person
Monet
Person
Heinrich Himmler
Person
Rubens
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered That 150 Skulls Found In A Mexican Cave Came From A Human Sacrifice In 900 C.E.

When Mexican police officers saw the skulls hidden away inside a cave, they believed they had found evidence of a modern mass murder. When Mexican police officers entered a cave in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa in 2012, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The subterranean site in the state of Chiapas held 150 skulls and other human remains, and authorities immediately assumed it was a modern crime scene. After a decade of research, however, experts have concluded that the bones are pre-Columbian.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewellery#Nazi Gold#Gold Coins#Ss#The First News
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
102.7 KORD

Police Confused After Finding 150 ‘Crime Scene’ Skulls Linked to Ancient Ritual Sacrifice

Back in 2012, police in Mexico were stunned when they discovered an "altar of skulls" resembling a crime scene inside a cave near the Guatemalan border. Police weren't immediately clear on what they had discovered. As the nearby town of Frontera Comalapa is reportedly notorious for "violence and immigrant trafficking," authorities initially believed the discovery to be from a recent incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Mail

Ancient Romans' answer to Roadchef? Archaeologists uncover a 2,000-year-old roadside 'service station' in Hertfordshire along with hundreds of Roman artefacts and dozens of bodies

The Ancient Roman equivalent of a roadside service station has been unearthed in Hertfordshire, along with a hoard of artefacts showing it was once a thriving commercial centre. The 'once in a lifetime discovery' was made on the site of a planned football pitch at Grange Paddocks leisure centre in...
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Olive Oil Is Now Made at the Roman Emperor Hadrian’s Old Estate

You don’t hear the phrase “fit for a king” much these days, and you hear the phrase “fit for an emperor” even less. Chalk it up to a dearth of kings and emperors, perhaps. But it turns out that the old stomping grounds of an ancient emperor are now yielding delicious olive oil; one might say that the tag line writes itself.
AGRICULTURE
LiveScience

Bronze Age 'grave daggers' were actually used to butcher animals

Prehistoric daggers long thought to be non-functional ceremonial objects interred in warriors' graves were actually used to slaughter and butcher animals during the early fourth millennium B.C, a new study suggests. Numerous copper-alloy daggers have been unearthed in Bronze Age warriors' graves across Europe, along with other weapons, and archaeologists...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Remembering the Unsung Egyptians Who Helped Discover King Tut’s Tomb

In November 1922, British archaeologists made history when they found the long-sought-after tomb of King Tutankhamun in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings. They didn’t do it alone. Many skilled Egyptian workers made the discovery possible to begin with.But though dozens of unnamed Egyptian men and children performed much of the intense physical labor at the site—and shared their local knowledge and specialized skills—self-taught British archaeologist Howard Carter got all of the credit for the find.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
426K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy