Three Young People Shot In Recent Days, Victims 12, 17
firststateupdate.com
2 days ago
Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three young people wounded in recent days. On Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m. Laurel Police Department and Delaware State Police were dispatched to the area of Holly Brook Apartment complex for a shots fired complaint. Upon their arrival,...
DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a 32-year-old man who died in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Dover. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Gabriel Suto, of Camden-Wyoming, Del.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend.
Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said.
Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday.
Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Wilmington Police have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery officials said Thursday. On May 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.
Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Amir Hayward of Wilmington, DE for felony theft after an investigation on Tuesday afternoon. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to the Home Depot located at 3600 Miller Road in Wilmington for a report of an internal theft. The ensuing investigation revealed that Amir Hayward, an employee of the business, stole over $2,300 in cash from the Home Depot sales registers throughout April and May 2022. Hayward was subsequently taken into custody at the store without incident. At this time, none of the stolen cash has been recovered.
NEW CASTLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they arrested a New Castle woman in connection with a stabbing that happened on Tuesday. Police say the stabbing took place at the Hollywood Motel located in South Dupont Highway in New Castle around 9:30 p.m. According to the police, the...
DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting that left a young man injured. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 100 blocks of South New and South Queen streets for a report of shots fired. While checking the area, a 23-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was uncooperative with detectives, providing multiple versions of the incident, but stated it occurred in the area of Reed Street, between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue.
Suspect allegedly removed two baggies of drugs from buttocks while in custody. A man arrested in Ocean City for possession of narcotics got into more trouble after he tried to discard cocaine while being transported to OCPD headquarters on 64th Street. Zchameir Raquan Kee, 25, of Salisbury was driving with...
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on May 4, 2022, in the Bridgeville area as Ronald Bushemi, 88, of Millsboro, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Bridgeville area...
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a trooper while resisting arrest Tuesday evening. At around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 1900 block of Pine Way for a reported male subject being disorderly and assaulting residents in the area. When troopers arrived on scene, they were met by victims and witnesses who reported that 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott was heavily intoxicated and causing physical harm to his family and other residents of the home.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday at approximately 11:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
LAUREL, Del.- A boy had to be rushed to the hospital late Monday night after being shot multiple times at a Laurel apartment complex, police said. It happened at around 10 p.m. at the Holly Brooke Apartment complex.
DOVER, Del. – A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Delaware man Tuesday afternoon in the Dover area. At around 3:15 p.m., police say a 2004 Yamaha R6L motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sorghum Mill Road, approaching the intersection at Carolina Avenue. The motorcycle veered left for unknown reasons, crossing into the opposing travel lane, and exiting the southern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle continued this path until it hit a series of pine trees off of the roadway and came to rest.
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
SMYRNA, Del.- A suspected drug dealer is facing numerous drug and firearms charges following a police raid on his home. Smyrna police said that over the last several months, detectives identified 42-year-old Ralph Rhoades, of Smyrna, as a drug dealer operating out of his home on the 600 block of Lexington Avenue.
