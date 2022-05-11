Update: Missing Autistic Man Found Safe and Returned Home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his mother and destroying his grandmother’s oxygen tank during an argument on Monday. WVLT says when officers arrived at the home after 11 a.m. Monday, they spoke with a woman who told them her son, Dontae Hammond, 20, was angry and yelled at her while pinning her to a table. She told officers she was able to get free, but Hammond allegedly threw her onto the couch and choked her while hitting her head against the wall.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO