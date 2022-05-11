ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Update: Missing Autistic Man Found Safe and Returned Home

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing autistic man is found safe, according to Knoxville Police. 19...

wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing McMinn Co. runaway

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl. Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
wcyb.com

Man shot in Bristol, Tennessee, investigation underway: Police

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was shot in Bristol, Tennessee, Thursday and an investigation is underway, according to police. Officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the area of 16th and W. State Street at around 12:14 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Dispatch received a call shortly after that from Bristol Regional Medical Center reporting a man with a gunshot wound had checked into the emergency department.
BRISTOL, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Tennessee man accused of attacking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen tank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his mother and destroying his grandmother’s oxygen tank during an argument on Monday. WVLT says when officers arrived at the home after 11 a.m. Monday, they spoke with a woman who told them her son, Dontae Hammond, 20, was angry and yelled at her while pinning her to a table. She told officers she was able to get free, but Hammond allegedly threw her onto the couch and choked her while hitting her head against the wall.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Homeowner stabbed to death in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person died and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rhea County. A neighbor called 9-1-1 this morning to a home on Possum Trot Road near Spring City. The neighbor tells us the homeowner died in his own backyard. Another man was stabbed...
SPRING CITY, TN
#East Tennessee#Tennessee Valley#Knoxville Police
wvlt.tv

Suspect caught on camera breaking in to North Knoxville church

A Robertsville Middle School student reportedly brought a gun to school. Medal of Honor recipient sacrifices hand to save comrades, now inspires with story. Leroy Petry was on his seventh deployment when he was forced to make a split-second decision that saved the lives of his brothers-in-arms. Hope for Answers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Two teens charged with fatal beating of dog caught on video

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The investigation started Tuesday with several complaints to Cleveland Police about a graphic video when a young man kills a dog with a large stick. Bradley County and Cleveland investigators found it happened in the southern part of the County on Carter Road. They have...
CLEVELAND, TN
WJHL

Body discovered following house fire in Greene County

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A body was discovered following a house fire in Greene County on Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriffs Office Greene County 911 received a call about a structure fire at a home on Crockett Timbers. The news release details units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

KPD makes large heroin bust as opiate death toll climbs

On the same day that officials announced that a record number of Americans died last year from drug overdoses, Knoxville police said they had busted a major heroin dealer who was allegedly operating from a South Knoxville apartment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN

