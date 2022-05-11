ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Dollar Tree fan – the store secrets that only employees know including the products you should stay away from

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE Dollar Tree can look like every adult's dream store – you can find just about anything in there for less than $2.

However, a store fan has revealed a few employee secrets, including the items you should never buy at the store.

Becky Guiles is known as the Freebie Lady because she always shares content on how to get more for less Credit: TikTok/freebielady
She shared secrets from the Dollar Tree that only employees know Credit: Getty

Becky Guiles, also known as The Freebie Lady because she shares content on how to score the cheapest (and possibly for free) deals around, warned her followers not to buy vitamins at the Dollar Tree.

"A Consumer Reports study showed that the nutrients on the bottle are wrong," she claimed in a TikTok video.

In fact, in a 2012 article, Consumer Reports wrote: "We still don’t recommend buying off-brand vitamins from these stores.

"When we tested multivitamins we found that some didn’t have the number of nutrients listed on the label."

The US Sun has reached out to Dollar Tree for comment but didn't receive any at the time of publication.

Moving on, Guiles did recommend parents to buy their kids' toys at the store, especially Hot Wheels.

"They are known for having rare and expensive Hot Wheels," she explained, adding that they also accept manufacturer coupons, which you can also stack.

Other products that Guiles swore by were paper products, helium ballons, pregnancy tests, soap, and cleaning supplies.

"But beware because if the items are the best prices, they make these items smaller so you think you're getting a good deal, but you're not," she explained.

Additionally, she claimed that you can purchase products in bulk from the Dollar Tree without needing a membership like Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's.

Lastly, you can also purchase the Sunday paper from the Dollar Tree for just $1.

"It's the cheapest place you can find the Sunday paper!" she concluded.

Previously, another Dollar Tree fan had explained that people should steer clear of the pens and markers.

She claimed they run out of ink too fast.

Additionally, she warned against buying makeup at the store.

Guiles warned against buying their vitamins Credit: TikTok/freebielady

