ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday the 13th will bring us into the second Lilac Festival weekend, and while that date may be spooky, the weather will not. Friday will be another day of at least partial sunshine and temperatures getting into the low 80s at Highland Park. Expect the lilacs to be nearing peak bloom. John Kucko even goes so far as to say it’s the best he’s ever seen it!

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO