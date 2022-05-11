ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB: Failure by FAA contributed to helicopter crash that killed Madison mother, daughter

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — A 2019 helicopter crash that killed seven people, including a mother and daughter from Madison, was partially caused by the Federal Aviation Administration’s failure to implement safety recommendations, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

Amy and Jocelyn Gannon along with five others were killed on the day after Christmas near Kekaha, Hawaii, after a helicopter tour that they were flying in crashed. An investigation found that the pilot, 69-year-old Paul Matero, had flown into a mountainous region with low visibility and either lost control of the aircraft or crashed into a mountainside that he wasn’t able to see.

The NTSB said Matero was “highly experienced” and was the chief pilot and check airman of Safari Helicopters. A 2020 report found that Matero had his professional license revoked in 2010 for drug use, but was re-certified a year later. Safari said he was rehired after completing a substance abuse treatment program.

According to the NTSB, atypically low clouds and rain moved onshore near the tour route just before the helicopter took flight. Three other pilots in the area reportedly saw the weather pattern and diverted their tours, however, Matero pressed on.

The NTSB said his decision may have been dictated by a lack of up-to-date weather data and unusual weather. Matero may have also failed to properly assess the weather or was overconfident in his abilities as a pilot.

In a summary of a report, the NTSB listed Matero’s decision to fly in poor conditions, Safari’s inability to identify safety hazards, and the FAA’s “lack of leadership” as probable causes of the crash. The report will be published in several weeks.

The Board said a safety management system, which gives pilots information on flight risks, could have helped lessen the threat posed by unusual weather patterns. The NTSB recommended that the FAA require such systems for helicopter tours in 2016. The FAA did not follow that recommendation.

In 2007, the NTSB recommended that the FAA require specialized inflight weather training for tour pilots flying in Hawaii. The FAA did not implement that recommendation. In 2013, the NTSB recommended the requirement of onboard recorders in tour helicopters, to help better assess the causes of crashes. The FAA did not do so.

The NTSB said it made eight new safety recommendations to the FAA after the crash while reiterating 11 more.

Semi hauling ethanol overturns, spills near Beaver Dam; no injuries reported

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A semi-truck hauling ethanol overturned Wednesday morning north of near Beaver Dam, prompting an evacuation lasting most of the day. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on Hemlock Road between U.S. Highway 151 and County Road A. The truck left the roadway, drove into the south ditch and struck...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Dodge County man hospitalized in tractor accident

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Dodge County man was hospitalized Monday after he was run over by a tractor while doing maintenance work on it. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor was in gear when the man started it up. The tractor immediately started to move and ran over the man before it drove through a shed wall and wedged itself against a nearby tree.
