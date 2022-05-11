ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Stretch your Dollar: Common scams during national moving month

By Alyssa Taglia
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – May is the busiest time in the nation for moving according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Students are graduating, some are receiving acceptance letters and starting new jobs, which is why May is known as national moving month.

The BBB says to be on the lookout for moving scams. We are stretching your dollar to protect your hard earned money.

Make sure the moving company you find is lists their mover’s registration or insurance. Check to see if the company uses rented trucks as that can be a red flag. Do not take an estimated cost over the phone to assess what has to be moved first. Also be wary of unusual requests like a large down payment or full payment in advance as well as the limits of liability and any disclaimers.

Keep an inventory of your label the boxes, have an inventory sheet. Usually movers are not liable unless there is proven negligence on the part of the mover. It is a good idea to take photos of the contents prior to packing. Lastly don’t be afraid to ask questions about anything you if the moving company doesn’t want to answer your questions.

