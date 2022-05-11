ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airway Heights, WA

Fire destroys abandoned apartment in Airway Heights

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago
Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — An abandoned apartment building in Airway Heights was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

Airway Heights Fire Deputy Chief Don Malone said the one-story, six-unit building had been abandoned for about three months.

Crews arrived to find the fire already coming through the roof. They worked to prevent the flames from spreading to the building next door.

No one was injured, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

