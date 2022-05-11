ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

When Charles met Rishi! Future king dons pinstriped suit as he joins the Chancellor for Prince's Trust charity event in South London

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Prince Charles donned a pinstriped suit and zebra tie today as he met Rishi Sunak in south London.

The Prince of Wales, 73, and Chancellor of the Exchequer, 41, met with Father Andrew Moughtin-Mumby the Rector of St Peter's Church for the event in Walworth where they met with young people supported by the Prince's Trust.

The royal shook hands with Mr Sunak who yesterday led out an emergency Budget on the cost-of-living crisis.

Sporting a black suit with light blue shirt and dark tie, the chancellor appeared at ease while chatting to the future king.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4by31G_0faNO9Pt00
Prince Charles donned a pinstriped suit and zebra tie today as he met Rishi Sunak in south London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MR1yB_0faNO9Pt00
The Prince of Wales, 73, and Chancellor of the Exchequer, 41, met with Father Andrew Moughtin-Mumby the Rector of St Peter's Church for the event in Walworth where they met with young people supported by the Prince's Trust
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlIBG_0faNO9Pt00
The royal shook hands with Mr Sunak who yesterday led out an emergency Budget on the cost-of-living crisis. They are pictured with Father Andrew Moughtin-Mumby, Rector of St Peters Church after their visit to The Prince's Trust Kickstart supported young people in Walworth

It comes as an emotional Prince Charles stepped in for Her Majesty at the 11th hour to read the Queen's Speech at the opening of Parliament after the 96-year-old monarch was forced to pull out for the first time in 59 years as she prioritises the Platinum Jubilee next month.

The heir to the throne gazed at his mother's crown before he announced 38 of Boris Johnson's Bills for the coming year including new laws to properly punish eco hooligans, capitalise on Brexit, better regulate landlords and ensure Britons can pay their soaring bills.

Today was a highly symbolic and historic moment for the British monarchy where the Prince of Wales took on his closest role yet to that of king. He had addressed the House of Lords after the monarch, 96, obeyed doctor's orders to miss the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cornwall flanked the Prince of Wales as he delivered the speech from the consort's throne, used by his father Prince Philip for decades, in a major constitutional moment for the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AO6uf_0faNO9Pt00
It comes as an emotional Prince Charles (pictured today)  stepped in for Her Majesty at the 11th hour to read the Queen's Speech at the opening of Parliament after the 96-year-old monarch was forced to pull out for the first time in 59 years as she prioritises the Platinum Jubilee next month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U09b5_0faNO9Pt00
Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, Founder and President of The Prince's Trust and Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer,walk along Walworth Road during their visit to The Prince's Trust Kickstart supported young people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47a0A2_0faNO9Pt00
Wearing his signature pinstripes, Charles looked delighted during the day out with the Chancellor

Poignantly a space remained next to him, where the Queen's slightly larger missing throne would usually be located, as power continues to slowly transition from Britain's longest reigning monarch to her son and grandson.

Charles said ministers would 'help ease the cost-of-living for families' with a promise to 'level up opportunity in all parts of the country'. And in a nod to his mother's determination to continue public events, Prince Charles' speech said that the Queen is looking forward to attending the June celebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee.

Palace sources insisted it is business as usual for the monarch, who watched his speech on TV and will have her weekly phone audience with the Prime Minister today as usual.

It was the first time a member of the Royal Family has delivered the Queen's Speech on her behalf, with Charles referring to 'Her Majesty's Government' throughout after the words were changed just hours earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW7vG_0faNO9Pt00
The Prince of Wales meeting Pav Soor during a visit to St Peter's Church in Walworth, London, to meet with young people supported by The Prince's Trust through the UK Government's Kickstart Scheme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7Vrf_0faNO9Pt00
Charles is seen meeting Abi Garnsworthy (centre) as he met with young people in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJJLF_0faNO9Pt00
The heir to the throne yesterday gazed at his mother's crown before he announced 38 of Boris Johnson's Bills for the coming year including new laws to properly punish eco hooligans, capitalise on Brexit, better regulate landlords and ensure Britons can pay their soaring bills

He gazed at his mother's crown before addressing the peers and MPs, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, after they were summoned to the Lords after Black Rod hammered on the door of the Commons in a ritual dating back to 1642 when King Charles I forced his way into the chamber.

The Imperial State Crown - the greatest symbol of British sovereign power and authority - was carried to Westminster ahead of the Prince of Wales in a limousine with Britain's Crown Jeweller. It was placed on a table in front of Charles, who looked at it on a number of occasions.

Prince William, who will one day sit on the throne himself, arrived at his first ever State Opening of Parliament around five minutes before his father. The two future kings were specifically given power to jointly act on Her Majesty's behalf so that the ceremony could go ahead.

And as her role expanded, Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall was by his side throughout at her first state occasion since Her Majesty said Camilla will become queen consort on Charles's ascension to the throne.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South London#British Royal Family#Exchequer#St Peter#The Prince S Trust#Brexit#Britons#The House Of Lords
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen leaves Windsor Castle for Prince Philip's 'modest' home of Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate as she prepares to celebrate her 96th birthday privately

The Queen has arrived at her beloved late husband's home at Sandringham ahead of her 96th birthday tomorrow. The monarch travelled by helicopter from Windsor Castle to the Norfolk estate and will stay at Wood Farm – the 'modest' farmhouse that Prince Philip made his home following his retirement from public life – until early next week.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Garden parties won't be the same without the Queen: Monarch turned the event from a presentation of debutantes to a celebration of ordinary people - and even caused a diplomatic stir with China on the way!

Since the 1860s, an invitation to a one of the Queen's garden parties has been a much-coveted honour that money can't buy, and Her Majesty's retirement from hosting the annual event marks the end of an era. While the events were originally held during Queen Victoria's reign to present debutantes...
U.K.
The Independent

Charles and Camilla host first Buckingham Palace garden party since 2019

The royal garden party season has kicked off at Buckingham Palace for the first time since 2019.The Queen was not in attendance due to her mobility issues, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal on duty on Wednesday afternoon.Because of the coronavirus pandemic, garden parties at the head of state’s home had not been held for three years.They are important events in the royal calendar as those who have served their country or communities are recognised.As the rain poured down, Charles and Camilla spoke to a selection of the 8,000 guests in attendance, including...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Casualties of the Queen's balcony cull: Ban on Harry, Meghan and Andrew leaves more than THIRTY relatives out in the cold - including her beloved grandchildren Zara Tindall, Beatrice and Eugenie and their families

The Queen's balcony ban for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew has left more than 30 royals out in the cold at the Platinum Jubilee, after the announcement that only working royals will make the cut. The balcony appearance, which is often seen as the centrepiece of major royal...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy