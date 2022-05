EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners disrupted four human smuggling events. On May 10, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) camera operators observed a red Chevrolet Avalanche load up migrants in a well-known smuggling area near Sullivan City. Moments later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered the vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. The driver failed to yield and led troopers on a vehicle pursuit. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle causing a roll over and several occupants exited the vehicle. MCS agents apprehended four migrants, however the driver was not located. Three of the migrants were transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries.

SULLIVAN CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO