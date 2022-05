This is the time of year when wards across Philadelphia make their candidate endorsements for the upcoming primary on May 17. Both Republicans and Democrats engage in this process. Recently, Democratic ward leaders in 39A and 39B in South Philadelphia acted unilaterally to endorse a documented Trump supporter in the race for state representative in the 184th District. Just a few days later, Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee followed suit. We, as elected committee people, feel compelled to respond to this problem.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO