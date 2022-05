KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released its body camera policy Tuesday evening, nearly a week after News 6 requested the policy. The policy they released took effect in December of 2019. The nine-page policy does not explicitly say tactical deputies are not equipped with body cameras. It does say in part that deputies who are equipped and trained shall make sure it’s on and recording during certain circumstances involving citizen interaction — including the stopping and arresting of a suspect.

