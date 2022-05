BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was shot in Bristol, Tennessee, Thursday and an investigation is underway, according to police. Officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the area of 16th and W. State Street at around 12:14 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Dispatch received a call shortly after that from Bristol Regional Medical Center reporting a man with a gunshot wound had checked into the emergency department.

