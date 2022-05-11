ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JROTC cyber pilot to help bridge cybersecurity gap

By AMY GUCKEEN TOLSON DEVCOM Aviation, Missile Center Public Affairs
Cover picture for the articleThe years 2020 and 2021 broke records for data lost due to cyber breaches, and by 2025 cybercrime is expected to cost the world $10.5 trillion. Cyberattacks on industrial control systems – such as water treatment facilities or oil pumping stations – were up more than 350% in 2021, while the...

USNI News

Marines Look to EPFs, ESBs as Interim Solution for Light Amphibious Warship

WASHINGTON D.C. — With the Light Amphibious Warship delayed by several years, the Marine Corps is looking to ship classes already in the fleet as an interim solution to move Marines around the Indo-Pacific. The Marine Corps’ annual Force Design 2030 update, released on Monday, described plans to use...
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
realcleardefense.com

Why the Future of the F-35 Program Is Actually About ‘Integrated Deterrence’

The Biden Administration's guiding concept calls for a combination of diplomacy, alliances, technology, and hard power. The F-35's Joint Program Office enables each. Despite rapidly devolving security situations in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific, the Defense Department’s FY23 budget calls for reduced purchases of the F-35, the most capable aircraft ever to exist. With the program’s international partners set to take a greater share of new aircraft coming online, the Joint Program Office (JPO) – the entity which oversees every aspect of the F-35, including foreign partners and military sales – could become an enabler for the Biden Administration's new concept of "integrated deterrence.” With Congress mandating a report on JPO’s future management by September 2022, Air Force and Naval leaders should think carefully about how to shepherd this asset to strengthen ally and partner capability, especially as the services prepare to take sustainment authority in 2027 and full acquisition authority in 2029.
Navy Times

Pentagon tests high-power microwave systems against drones

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office has wrapped up a demonstration of high-power microwave technology capable of taking out multiple drone threats at once. Army officials running the effort said the vendors that came with high-power microwave capabilities were successful in defeating incoming drone...
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson YMCA names a new CEO

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a 5-month search, the Henderson YMCA has finally chosen its CEO. The Henderson County Family YMCA Board of Directors has picked Jason Beasley as their next Chief Executive Officer. A statement from YMCA says Jason is from Mobile, Alabama, where he has served as the District Vice President of Operations. […]
Washington Examiner

Naval aviation needs a plan to get out of the 'danger zone'

The arrival this month of Top Gun’s long-awaited sequel perfectly captures the problem facing U.S. naval aviation. The 1986 original took place during the late Cold War when Navy and Marine Corps aircraft ruled the waves, countering Soviet bombers or fighters at long range and holding submarines at risk across the North Atlantic. Three decades later, the U.S. military faces more challenging threats than the Warsaw Pact, but like the ageless Tom Cruise, naval aviation has barely changed.
Defense One

Navy, Microsoft Team Up for R&D—and the Rights to Sell What Emerges

Military officials from the Naval Postgraduate School and representatives from Microsoft say a new contract to explore technology in four cyber research areas is a sweet deal for everyone. “This allows us to let Microsoft inside of our problem space, and allow them to go out and build better things...
