ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millerton, NY

Village Board reviews comments: Millerton mulls over police options

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
 2 days ago

MILLERTON — Following a fiery public hearing on the future of police services in Millerton, the Village Board held a workshop meeting on Monday, May 2, to review the April 20th public comments, openly discuss its options and decide on its next steps. A video recording of last...

tricornernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sheriff adds new corrections staff; opponent critical of jail management

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati expressed the need to hire more corrections officers for the current Dutchess County Jail, despite having seven new hires graduate from the training academy last week. His Democratic opponent said management and low salaries are to blame for the manpower shortage. The...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges. The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
News 12

Off-duty Village of Chester officer dies unexpectedly

The Village of Chester Police Department is mourning one of its own who unexpectedly died off duty from natural causes. Officer John Grzywaczewski, 44, died at home Monday, according to Police Chief Timothy McGuire. The law enforcement veteran had been with the department for 16 years and with New York...
CHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millerton, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Millerton, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic aggressor shocked during hospital visit

SAUGERTIES – A Coxsackie man was arrested in Saugerties early Thursday morning after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Clermont Street. The man was processed on charges from the domestic incident and then turned over to the Village of Catskill Police who had an outstanding warrant for the subject.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City Council Increases Fines for Property Owners

NEWBURGH – The Newburgh City Council held its first council work session and meeting of the month to discuss the ongoing projects in the community and to address the budget for the first quarter. The first quarter budget conducted by City Manager, Todd Venning, concluded a 23% decrease in...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Convicted burglar apprehended by neighborhood residents after recent crime

POUGHKEEPSIE – A city resident was arrested on multiple charges after he was detained by neighborhood residents who suspected him of recent burglaries in the Albany Street area. The May 10th arrest and charges are related to an incident that occurred on Hoffman Street on Monday; the same neighborhood where he was caught on Tuesday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Village Board#Mpd
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman arrested for using debit card stolen from a dead person

SAUGERTIES – A Kingston woman has been arrested by Saugerties police after a lengthy investigation into unauthorized debit card transactions linked to the bank account of a deceased person, according to Police Chief Joseph Sinagra. Sarah Schatzel, a 34-year-old woman who resides on Washington Avenue in Kingston, was arrested...
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pair charged with murder in Columbia County

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of an elderly man in Columbia County. The Columbia County District Attorney's Office said Cassandra Fischer, 30, and Ryan Woods, 29, both of Elizaville, were arraigned on an indictment on Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
tricornernews.com

Transfer station fees increase July 1

NORTH CANAAN —Transfer station fee increases will go into effect July 1, it was reported at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Monday, May 2. Increased costs associated with imminent closure of the MIRA trash-to-energy facility in Hartford and the resulting decision to contract with MIRA for transporting the town’s waste out of state for disposal, resulted in the higher rates.
CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Arrest made following Facebook Market Place robbery

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from Ansonia was arrested for a robbery that started over Facebook Market Place, and he appears to be connected to other similar incidents. According to Stratford police, 18-year-old Shahiem Donald responded to the victim’s advertisement. The victim was selling an iPhone. Donald met...
STRATFORD, CT
tricornernews.com

Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 5-12-22

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 2, 2022:. Approved subject to conditions – Site Plan Application #2022-0166 by owners, Richard & Madlyn Primoff to demolish an existing single-family dwelling and construct new in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the zoning regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 38 as Lot 11 and is located at 105 Interlaken Road.
SALISBURY, CT
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Woman Accused of Using Dead Person’s Debit Card

Not cool. As if identity theft wasn't enough of a problem in the world? Using the credit or debit card of a deceased person to go on your own personal spending spree? This is really low. A local woman is accused of using a debit card she allegedly stole off a dead body, according to News 10. Police say the suspect stole the card at the time of the unknown individual's death and began wracking up charge after charge. Now, this Ulster County woman stands accused of Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
newcanaanite.com

Warrant Includes New Details of Widely Discussed Arrest

A New Canaan man locked himself in the bedroom of a Seminary Street apartment and refused to leave, even after firefighters told him that the residence needed to be evacuated in order to clear it of a harmful gas, according to a police affidavit. Firefighters found the man and his...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mansion Street stabbing under investigation

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police are investigating a Wednesday morning stabbing that sent a man to the hospital for treatment. The stabbing took place at approximately 12:22 a.m. at 177 Mansion Street. Multiple police units responded to the call and officers located a male victim with multiple stab wounds to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy