Beauty & Fashion

Bella Hadid's Date Night Look Included a Cut-Out Top and the Most Y2K Accessory

By Averi Baudler
In Style
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if we needed a reminder that Bella Hadid is, and will forever be, one of the fashion It-girls, the supermodel's latest date night outfit combined so many trends (Cutouts! Neon! Y2k!), we could barely keep up. On Tuesday night, Bella stepped out arm-in-arm with her art director boyfriend,...

Related
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Blake Lively's Ultra Minidress is Giving Barbie

When Blake Lively attends a party, expect her to be far more than an average guest. For starters, the actress is a fashion icon in her own right, but now she's doubling as a bartender. And of course, Blake didn't disappoint for her best friend Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday festivities over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Goes Sporty-Chic in Distressed Crewneck, Sleek Sweatpants & Shiny Sneakers in New York City

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid put a trendy spin on a cozy street style ensemble while out in New York City on Thursday. The supermodel’s latest look comes days after she put her signature edge on a lingerie outfit and heart cutout sandals for the Met Gala after-party. Hadid served a sporty-chic moment in a black off-the-shoulder sweatsuit. The cropped crewneck had a distressed hemline and oversized cuffs. She teamed the outerwear with a white halter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Y2k#Cut Out#Nike
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa’s Performance Style Keeps Getting Bolder

Our June/July cover star Dua Lipa has perfected her manicured, Y2K look since 2019, when she started to wear avant-garde clothing by small designers like Ashley Williams and GCDS. Her willingness to experiment has made her a head-turning street style star, but she also has a stellar track record for her performance ensembles. Her modus operandi is shockingly bright and over-the-top. For her Future Nostalgia tour this year, the pop star, styled by Lorenzo Posocco, opted for custom-made Balenciaga bodysuits in highlighter hot pink and lime green lace (along with matching gloves!). Other epic tour looks to note? A rhinestone-encrusted bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination by Mugler, an archival Dior by John Galliano monogrammed bra and skirt set, as well as a crystal-slathered bodysuit by Versace.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Fast Feet Dancing in Denim Cowboy Boots With Daughter Luna

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen do-si-dos in a chic look with her daughter Luna Stephens yesterday in an Instagram video. “Dancing is in our blood. a passion we share,” she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen donned an army green jacket by Rag & Bone with Isabel Marant’s “Louisali” ribbed-knit silk tank top that peeked out as she danced. On the lower half, she went...
CELEBRITIES

