Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Even as their hit Emmy-winning comedy Barry makes its long awaited return, HBO is looking to stay in business with its star Henry Winkler as sources tell Deadline that HBO is developing the new limited series King Rex with Henry Winkler attached to star and his son, Max, directing the pilot. It would mark the first time the father-son duo have worked together in the business and both Winklers are also exec producing. Joining them as exec producers are Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman who will exec produce through their The 51 banner along...

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO